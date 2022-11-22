Yousician partners with Orangewood Guitars & Bondi Ukuleles to Create the Ultimate Bundle for Beginner Musicians Making Learning Guitar & Ukulele Easier For All

Yousician partners with Orangewood Guitars & Bondi Ukuleles to Create the Ultimate Bundle for Beginner Musicians Making Learning Guitar & Ukulele Easier For All

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now you can buy a guitar or ukulele and lessons with one click of the mouse. Yousician, the world's leading guitar and ukulele learning app, has partnered with Orangewood and Bondi Ukuleles, on instrument bundles for beginner musicians.

Each bundle includes a one-year Premium+ access subscription to Yousician, which has thousands of interactive lessons where you can learn and play your favorite songs from artists like Coldplay, Metallica, Billie Eilish, and many more.

Chris Thür, co-founder and CEO of Yousician said, "Our goal with Yousician is to make learning to play an instrument as accessible and seamless as possible. By collaborating with Orangewood and Bondi Ukuleles we are providing players with everything they need in one package–a high-quality instrument at a great value, accessories, and one year of premium interactive lessons."

Yousician's approach to music education uses innovative audio recognition technology that differentiates the platform from its competitors. The audio feature listens to the user play and provides real-time feedback. The gamified experience is that of an on-demand music school with world-class instructors at the helm to guide interactive learning for users at any level.

Orangewood's solid Sitka spruce top Brooklyn guitar is a beautifully crafted instrument that's a joy to play and comes with picks, capo, and a gig bag. The guitar bundle is available exclusively on orangewoodguitars.com , priced at $449 vs. $545 if you bought everything separately, delivering great value.

The Bondi Ukulele is crafted from Mahogany wood. It has an ebony fretboard and Japanese fluorocarbon strings making it extremely comfortable to hold and play, as well as producing a pure balanced tone. The ukulele bundle is available exclusively on www.bondiukuleles.com , priced at $269 vs. $529 if you bought everything separately, delivering great value.

Eddie Park, Co-Founder of Orangewood said, "Buying your first guitar can be complicated and stressful with many different vendors, price points, and designs. We're thrilled to partner with Yousician to take the stress out of the process and create one ultimate offering that comes with everything you need to play guitar in one easy purchase."

Joel Carr, Founder of Bondi Ukuleles said, "We're thrilled to partner with Yousician to make buying and learning the ukulele a seamless process with one ultimate offering that's everything you need at a great value."

Yousician recently partnered with Metallica, the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, to create 3 beginner-friendly courses with step-by-step tutorials directly from the band so users could learn the songs the way they're meant to be played directly from the band themselves.

The bundles will kick off this November and run in the United States for an initial 6 months.

Yousician is the world's leading platform for learning and playing music, driven by the belief that the more people play music, the better this world will be. With a combined 20 million monthly users, the platform's groundbreaking products, Yousician and GuitarTuna, are the leaders in their field.

Yousician has revolutionized how people learn and play music with innovative technology that gives players real-time feedback. It offers interactive learning for guitar, bass, ukulele, piano and singing with lessons, exercises and songs.

GuitarTuna is the #1 instrument tuner in the world, providing the fastest, easiest, and most accurate tuning anytime, anywhere. Users can discover 100+ tunings across 15 instruments, including chromatic and custom options. And GuitarTuna's new Play feature introduces "Smart Scroll" AI technology, making it the tune-and-play choice app for guitarists everywhere.

Yousician and GuitarTuna are available for download on the App Store and the Google Play Store. The Yousician platform can be used on any phone, tablet, laptop or desktop. GuitarTuna is available on any mobile or tablet devices.

Orangewood is a leading guitar brand based in Los Angeles, California with one simple vision to make quality guitars more affordable and accessible. Officially launched in 2018, Orangewood's eCommerce distribution model entails a direct-to-consumer price advantage and superior customer experience. We believe that music is the universal language with unparalleled ability to inspire, empower, and transform the world. As a new generation guitar brand, Orangewood's mission is to revive guitar culture while giving back and supporting music education programs.

For additional information about Orangewood, please visit orangewoodguitars.com and follow @orangewoodguitars on social media.

At Bondi Ukuleles, we believe that everyone deserves a wonderful, amazing looking and sounding instrument, regardless of your skill level. Our focus is on creating high-end ukulele bundles that give our customers everything they need to learn this wonderful instrument. All of our instruments come with a lifetime warranty and amazing customer support from uke experts. Our mission is to bring more happiness to the world through musical instruments.

CONTACT: Natasha Weber, Director of Communications - 646-427-1635 / Natasha@Yousician.com

View original content:

SOURCE Yousician