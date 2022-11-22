Youth Franchise XP League Partners with Parabellum Esports

First and Largest Esports Franchise in North America Partners with Canadian Esports Organization

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XP League, the first and largest esports franchise in North America, has announced a new partnership with Canadian pro team Parabellum Esports. Through this partnership, select XP League teams will be able to play under the Parabellum name and wear their jersey – helping to cement XP League as the premier youth esports organization that aligns with professional esports.

Founded in 2020, Parabellum is an esports organization based in Toronto, Canada, that operates professional teams in Rainbow Six Siege in the North American League and Rocket League RLCS SAM, CSGO Feminino Brazil, and a content team with members across North America playing for a variety of titles. Parabellum Esports was nominated for Best Esports Org for the Canadian Game Awards.

"We are very excited to be a part of XP League," said Chris Lamarucciola, Co-Founder and CEO of Parabellum. "It has been a goal of ours since the inception of Parabellum to work on the development space in the esports industry. This is not just a step, but a leap forward for our company to work with our future fans, players, and managers. We can't wait to get started and we are looking forward to seeing these young stars grow."

The partnership will include a Spring Bootcamp academy program to be co-branded and developed by XP League and Parabellum. There will also be workshops and training programs with the Parabellum coaches, who will also be doing meet and greets. The partnership will be a launching pad for the new Parabellum academy program and the two brands will develop workshops around the media side of esports.

XP League, a fast-growing emerging youth esports franchise brand, has designed a custom coaching program that interweaves skill-building and tools to coach younger esports players. XP League's continual investment in hiring and training the best coaches in the business makes it the top choice for families and entrepreneurs when it comes to youth esports.

Launched in 2020, XP League offers a nine-week seasonal program including one practice and one match a week. Each team is led by a coach who focuses on teaching resiliency, teamwork, and sportsmanship in addition to gaming skills. By integrating these values into the core format of its programming, kids see the positive reward as an exciting part of the overall experience.

About XP League

XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. XP League provides an innovative program that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, certified coach-led structure. Launched in September 2020, XP League has quickly grown to become the first and largest esports franchise concept in the U.S. and Canada.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

