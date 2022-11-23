InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Dry & Sanitize Hands (RKH 149)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient and efficient means of drying and sanitizing hands to reduce the transfer of germs," said an inventor, from Hazelhurst, Miss., "so I invented the JET DRY. My design can be used on a sink or countertop at home, in a hotel room, within a vehicle or in a public setting."

The invention provides an improved way to dry and sanitize hands. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use paper or fabric towels. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases sanitation, safety and efficiency. The invention features a sleek, lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, travelers, vehicle owners, medical facilities, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

