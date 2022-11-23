Virtusa Named a Finalist for Several Major Industry Awards

The awards recognize organizations that have demonstrated excellence across a range of disciplines including software testing and development, IT operations and professional services.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and information technology (IT) services and solutions, announced today it has been named a finalist in several categories across three distinct and distinguished industry awards: the European Software Testing Awards, the DevOps Industry Awards and the 2022 ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA. Winners for these awards will be announced this November.

"Being shortlisted for one prominent industry award—let alone several—is no small feat," said Ashish Devalekar, executive vice president and managing director, UK, Europe and Middle East at Virtusa. "These distinctions are testaments to Virtusa's exceptional interdisciplinary capabilities as an industry-leading, end-to-end provider of digital transformation services and software testing and development."

The European Software Testing Awards named Virtusa among the finalists in the "Best Overall Testing Project – Finance" category, "Most Innovative Project" category and "Testing Manager of the Year" category for the company's transformative work with a full-service digital bank offering market-leading products and services to meet the full range of customers' retail and business banking needs, and a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines in oncology, rare diseases and biopharmaceuticals.

For the DevOps Industry Awards, Virtusa is contending as a finalist in the "Best Overall DevOps Project – Communications Sector" category, the "Best Use of DevOps Technology" and the "DevOps Team of the Year" category based on the organization's transformative work and collaborative partnership with BT Group, the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services.

Virtusa has also been named a finalist in the "Transformation" category of the 2022 ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA for their human-centered design work with BT Group.

About the European Software Testing Awards

The European Software Testing Awards is an annual awards ceremony that honors companies, teams and individuals from across Europe who have accomplished significant achievements in the software testing and quality engineering market.

About the DevOps Industry Awards

The DevOps Industry Awards is an independent program that recognizes and rewards various accomplishments of the DevOps community. The program is open to business, teams and individuals from all over Europe and the awards are a leading event in the DevOps industry, providing recipients and participants with a unique opportunity to demonstrate their abilities and talents while improving their company's visibility as part of the best of the best in the DevOps and quality engineering community.

About the ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA

The ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA recognize and reward the achievements of industry leaders across various categories while highlighting the innovative approaches and behaviors that drive success and which themselves reflect the evolving nature of technology and business today.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing and technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

