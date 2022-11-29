Cottrell Printing Launches New Capabilities, Undergoes Significant Brand Refresh

Denver area's locally-owned print company will unveil new logo, branding

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cottrell Printing is launching an all-new brand identity, the first significant change in more than 25 years for family-owned Cottrell Printing, and the first ever makeover to the company's logo. Designed to reflect the expanded capabilities, the new branding is part of a larger focus on renewed commitment to the core values of service, honesty and stewardship that have underpinned the company since its founding in 1971.

The new, contemporary branding telegraphs Cottrell Printing's ongoing investment to offering modern solutions to businesses and individuals alike. Growing from a small commercial printing firm, Cottrell has added industry-leading capabilities in design, e-commerce, fulfillment, mailing and packaging to complement their technology-forward digital and offset printing capabilities. The new logomark reinforces the long-standing Cottrell name, with a contemporary, clean brandmark styled and shaped after a Pantone® Color Matching System swatch book.

"Our new branding reflects the continuous modernization of Cottrell Printing services and our unwavering commitment to quality, consistency, and honesty. We are proud of our legacy as a family-owned company and part of the fabric of Denver's business community. All of us at Cottrell look forward to building on our heritage to give businesses and customers innovative solutions and services to succeed for years to come," said John Cottrell, III; President.

Cottrell Printing is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Media contact: Brad Cottrell, EVP Sales Leadership & Team Development 720.875.9322 bradc@cottrellprinting.com

About Cottrell Printing

Founded in 1971, Cottrell Printing is one of Denver area's largest locally-owned print companies. Cottrell Printing offers a wide range of printing capabilities with digital and offset presses, alongside leading capabilities in design, e-commerce, fulfillment, mailing and packaging to provide streamlined marketing solutions at scale. The company has been an active member of the Denver community and a leader in environmentally sound policies. For more information visit www.cottrellprinting.com.

