Brigii Launches a High-speed Vacuum H5 in Time for the Best Christmas Gift

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigii, a premier, innovative technology brand dedicated to the research, development and production of smart hardware for homes has launched H5, a high-speed, handheld 16V lithium cordless car vacuum cleaner with a brushless motor.

As the holiday season quickly approaches, many people are starting to think about what gifts to buy for their loved ones. Handheld vacuums could be a great option. During festival, Children and grandchildren will undoubtedly leave food scraps and other garbage all over the place, and the cleaning can be a tough job after that. H5 will be a capable tool for periodic cleanup. Its multi-surface tool will come in handy for tackling carpet, car cleaning, and pet hair pickup. Its affordability and portability place it on the top as one of the best Christmas gift.

Brigii is bringing innovation to the handheld vacuum gadget sector. The H5 was built with a brushless motor— a technology that pulls dirt directly into the cleaner. Most vacuum cleaners have a rotating brush roll, over which the air is suctioned. This brush roll is absent in a brushless vacuum, and air enters directly into a dirt chamber instead. Additionally, the brushless motor guarantees longer life than ordinary motors, greater suction and less noise.

The Brigii H5 was designed with a unique, ergonomic design, built to save its users a lot of energy and achieve a thorough cleaning. It has all the accessories you need to get your house looking spotless, including a crevice tool for those tight spaces between furniture and flooring. It also includes two different types of nozzles so every surface can be cleaned thoroughly! The vacuum provides up to 30 minutes of continuous cleaning power in Eco mode after being fully charged, making it perfect for those who care about the environment.

So far, Brigii H5 has elicited rave reviews from its users. ''I bought this to clean around my desk and it is easy to use around all the cords without moving them or worse damaging them. I keep it nearby and charge it at my desk so it's ready. I like that it has different attachments and especially the hose. Wish it were longer to get under my desk. It dies before I'm done but it has a USB cord that beats batteries.

''It is so easy to clean- one twist takes it apart, removes the HEPA filter which I like, and dumps. I clean out the dust inside and clean out the crevices of the filter also as much as I can to increase its longevity and my savings which I pay for in time spent cleaning though. I'm glad I got this light-weight gadget. Keeps my area clean'', remarked an excited client.

About Brigii

Founded in 2019, Brigii is an innovative technology brand dedicated to the research, development and production of smart hardware for homes.

With the motto "Serving all families anytime, anywhere", Brigii is proving to be a comprehensive business dedicated to researching, refining, and producing products that ease consumers' day-to-day activities.

