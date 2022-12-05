Greenspoon Marder Expands Real Estate Practice with Addition of Partner Allison Jones in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's Real Estate practice group with the addition of partner Allison Jones in Orlando. Ms. Jones' practice includes the procurement and retention of land use entitlements, including zoning, comprehensive plans, concurrency, infrastructure finance and development, developments of regional impact (DRIs), procurement issues, due diligence and property rights matters. She also has substantial lobbying and government relations experience at both the state and federal levels.

"Allison, a native to the Central Florida region, has a profound understanding of the nuances involved in land use and zoning laws. Having previously served on numerous local projects, including the critical I-4 Ultimate highway reconstruction project as project counsel and lead land use counsel, Allison strengthens our firm's footprint in the real estate space in both Orlando and across the state," says Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "With the intentional growth that our firm has seen over the last several years, we've maintained a focus on attracting quality talent and deep experience in our core areas. Allison will be an asset to our nationwide real estate practice," says Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

"Greenspoon Marder is highly regarded for its land use and real estate development practices, and I'm excited to be joining their team. I am confident that my experience will contribute to the firm's success and be helpful to current clients. The firm's expansive resources, national footprint and commitment to growth in my practice areas will give me the additional tools I need to meet my clients' growing demands while continuing to provide them with exceptional legal counsel," says Ms. Jones.

In Ms. Jones' extensive practice, development work with her clients has played a defining role in the evolution and character of the area through large scale projects including urban high-rise complexes, hotel and resort properties, industrial power logistics centers, office buildings, single-family home and multifamily apartment developments, master planned communities, retail power centers and major transportation projects.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a full-service law firm with over 240 attorneys and more than 20 office locations across the United States. With operations from Miami to New York and from Denver to Los Angeles, our firm attracts some of the nation's top talent in key markets and innovation hubs. Our core practice areas include Real Estate, Litigation, and Transactional Services, complemented by the capabilities of a full-service firm. Greenspoon Marder has upheld a spot on The American Lawyer's Am Law 200 as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015, and our goal is to provide exceptional client service by developing a thorough understanding of each client's business needs and objectives in order to provide strategic, cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Greenspoon Marder