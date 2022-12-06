Ag Resource Management Names Rip Mason Chief Executive Officer

Ag lender focuses on client experience, operational excellence and accelerated growth with appointment of veteran private equity chief executive

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ag Resource Management (ARM), one of the nation's top providers of agricultural lending and crop insurance, today announced the appointment of Rip Mason as chief executive officer effective immediately.

Rip Mason, chief executive officer of Ag Resource Management (PRNewswire)

A veteran leader of successful private equity ventures in a variety of industries, Mason has served on ARM's board since August 2019 and was recently named vice chairman, a position he will maintain. Mason is part of the Operating Partner Network for Virgo Investment Group, a private investment firm and majority owner of ARM.

"I've worked with Rip for over two decades and seen firsthand how he can optimize companies to reach their potential," said Jesse Watson, Virgo founder and CIO, and chairman of ARM's board. "Rip's impressive multifaceted corporate experience is just what's needed as ARM accelerates its reach to serve more farmers with innovative financial solutions."

Mason has deep operational experience and an exceptional track record leading high-growth private equity backed companies. Examples include his roles as CEO and later chairman of LegalShield and, before that, CEO and vice chairman of Jafra Cosmetics. He graduated with a J.D. from Rutgers University School of Law and earned his undergraduate degree from Middlebury College.

Mason succeeds John Hoffman, who joined ARM as CEO in January of 2020. Hoffman led the company to consistent double-digit growth in loan production and oversaw expansion of the company's service offerings.

"ARM is positioned for incredible success, and I am thrilled to lead the company through this next exciting chapter. We are expanding our customer base, our offerings and our innovation in both fin tech and ag tech," Mason said. "Stay tuned as we pioneer the future of ag finance."

About Ag Resource Management (ARM)

Founded in 2009, Ag Resource Management (ARM) is a specialty finance company bringing financial solutions and crop insurance to farmers and agribusinesses. Dedicated exclusively to agriculture, ARM offers farmers the convenience of working with one provider for solutions ranging from operating lines and crop insurance to real estate finance and equipment leasing services. ARM finances agriculture differently by relying on the intended crop as collateral and offering state-of-the-art technology to support a farmer's financial decisions. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, ARM serves farmers from its storefronts and employees located across the Midwest, Southern and Western United States.

About Virgo Investment Group

Founded in 2009, Virgo is a private investment firm based in California that has an established track record of building and transforming businesses. Virgo seeks to identify and grow unique business models into differentiated and profitable industry leading companies. The firm has raised over $1.9 billion since inception.

Ag Resource Management (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ag Resource Management