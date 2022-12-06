Balance Point Announces Follow-On Investment in Shift Paradigm

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated fund Balance Point Capital Partners II, L.P, is pleased to announce a follow-on investment in Shift Paradigm (the "Company"). Balance Point invested debt capital in support of Shift Paradigm's acquisition of Ergo, a world-class email marketing company based in New York City. Growth Catalyst Partners ("GCP"), a middle market private equity firm and majority owner of Shift Paradigm, led the transaction. The combination deepens the Company's email and customer journey capabilities, supporting Shift Paradigm's mission of accelerating value creation through digital transformations that shift how companies grow and engage with customers.

"The Ergo transaction meaningfully expands our talented team and expertise in channel, campaign and customer engagement, AI and digital transformation," said Liz Ross, CEO of Shift Paradigm. "Our growing platform is able to provide enhanced best-in-class services to our clients while continuing our promise to deliver innovative and transformative digital strategies with exceptional execution. Balance Point's support and shared vision was instrumental to completing this transaction and driving our continued growth trajectory."

Ergo, founded in 2004 and based in New York, NY, is a leading provider of innovative tools to help businesses connect with their customers. Ergo makes advanced personalization at scale simple, right inside its customer's ESPs. Marketers can now leverage a myriad of data to auto-generate millions of individual HTML-based dynamic content email modules for a truly personalized 1:1 CX.

Justin Kaplan, Partner at Balance Point said, "We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Shift Paradigm and GCP teams, and we're excited to welcome the Ergo team to the platform. The combination of these two businesses adds to the momentum that Liz and her team have built in the business. We are very enthusiastic about the outlook for Shift Paradigm heading into 2023."

About Shift Paradigm

Shift Paradigm unleashes the power of insights, enabled by data fluidity and creative go-to-market strategies to accelerate revenue and drive market growth. With 200+ employees in North America, Shift Paradigm is aligning sales and marketing in organizations around the world, digitally transforming customer experiences in the B2B and B2C spaces. For more information, please visit https://www.shiftparadigm.com .

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com .

Media Contact:

