The Boston Globe Names oneZero a Top Place to Work for 2022

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 15th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. oneZero also made the Inc. 5000 this year, the prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best - their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

oneZero was ranked 19 in the small category.

"Our Co-Founder Jesse and I are thrilled that The Boston Globe survey confirmed what we've been striving to achieve: that staff feel that they are part of a family. We have worked hard to cultivate a fun, engaging and friendly work culture, which is seen through a varied program of virtual and in-person social initiatives. From our perspective, this is a key formula in building a successful enterprise in today's competitive technology market," commented Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder of oneZero.

"We are focused on building the company around great individuals. We want our staff to work in a way that best suits them, whether that's 100% remote, a hybrid or 100% in the office, where they receive lunch every day, monthly parking, snacks and drinks. A healthy work life balance is encouraged - we have never been a 'punch the clock' organization - and we encourage people to fully disconnect during their paid time-off. Alongside this we invest significant time and energy into ways for employees to engage with co-workers on a personal level. All these reasons we attribute to our highly motivated workforce," added Andrew.

"The pandemic has changed the way we work, and the employers who topped the list understand it goes far beyond the remote vs. in-office debate," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor. "Workers want flexibility, of course, but they also want more support, more humanity, and a greater sense of purpose."

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected from more than 90,000 individuals at 381 Massachusetts organizations, the most companies ever surveyed in the state. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and, above all, remembering to have some fun along the way.

About oneZero

oneZero was founded in Massachusetts and has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class trading technology for over a decade. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that together provide a complete solution for trading technology, distribution and analytics. Today, oneZero works with hundreds of brokers, banks and buy side market participants globally, including some of the largest financial institutions in the world. They rely on oneZero to provide multi-asset class enterprise trading technology that allows them to provide better services to their customers. At the core of the oneZero promise is globally compliant, powerful and liquidity-neutral technology.

For more information about oneZero's employment opportunities, visit https://www.onezero.com/careers/ .

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a multimedia organization that provides news, entertainment, and commentary across multiple brands and platforms. BGMP offers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas, and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences. BGMP properties include The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, and Studio/B.

