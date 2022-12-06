BW Health Group Expands Expertise and Capabilities With Acquisition of PulseCX

This acquisition positions BW Health Group as one of the largest independent commercialization platforms serving the life sciences industry and healthcare market

CHESTERTOWN, Md., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BW Health Group announced today the acquisition of PulseCX, a full-service healthcare marketing communications agency designed to drive brand engagement and authentic customer experiences.

The acquisition strengthens the services offered by BW Health Group, and PulseCX will be integrated with the full-service healthcare agency, Benchworks. The addition of PulseCX presents an opportunity to accelerate growth and increase the size and capabilities of Benchworks, making it one of the largest independently owned agencies in the healthcare market.

"Our combined resources, skill sets, capabilities, and industry relationships will provide a unique selling point and enhance the synchronous nature of our two cultures and core values, allowing us to take advantage of an increased scale without the typical trade-offs experienced with larger agencies," said Thad Bench, CEO of BW Health Group. "In addition to top-tier strategic and creative resources, PulseCX brings a significant data analytics capability to the BW Health Group platform."

Jay Bolling, who served as CEO of PulseCX, will lead Benchworks as its President. "What's most exciting about this integration is its complementary nature; not only the ability to expand our resources in some of the traditional areas, but also in regard to the enhanced capabilities we can bring as a combined entity," said Bolling.

"As we continue to build BW Health Group, our goal remains the same-provide world-class commercial services to our clients," said Tom McDonnell, President of BW Health Group. "We have seen a growing demand for service offerings that are flexible and custom-built to meet our clients' evolving needs. We will continue to look for additional opportunities to complement our offerings for current and future clients."

About BW Health Group

BW Health Group is a family of interconnected companies dedicated to supporting and building partnerships with life sciences companies. Established in January 2019, BW Health Group is led by industry brand executives and strategists whose goal is to help clients and their brands navigate an ever-evolving healthcare system.

