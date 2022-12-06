The Tour Will Take the Legendary Group to Twelve Cities in the United States and Canada

TICKETS WILL BE ON PRE-SALE STARTING WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 AND GO ON PUBLIC SALE STARTING FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, announced today the new tour of the legendary group Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo. With more than 20 million albums sold worldwide, two GRAMMY® Awards, and a career of more than 30 years, the Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo return to the stages of the United States and Canada in 2023, with their new tour titled "Renaissance".

Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo 2023 (PRNewswire)

GIPSY KINGS ANNOUNCE THEIR NEW TOUR "RENAISSANCE" IN 2023

"The impact that the music of the Gipsy Kings had on the world is incalculable. Their Bamboleo is part of our collective DNA," said Nelson Albareda, two-time Latin GRAMMY® and GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, as well as founder and CEO of the production company, Loud And Live. "This tour is very aptly titled since it will be a rebirth for this magnificent group."

The tour, which will visit some of the most important cities in the United States and two cities in Canada, will begin in Denver, Colorado on April 14, 2023 and end in Orlando, Florida on May 7, 2023. Renaissance will coincide with the release of their new album. The Renaissance album, their first in eight years, is being hailed as "an album full of gypsy passion and tradition drawn from true gypsy life."

"Over the years, we have performed in the United States and made many friends on our trips there. We will be playing all the favorites and some new songs as well. I guarantee it will be a wonderful party," said Tonino Baliardo.

Tickets will be on pre-sale beginning Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. EST (local time). The official sale for the general public is Friday, December 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. EST (local time).

For information on ticket sales visit: www.toninobaliardo.com.

Renaissance 2023 Tour Schedule





Friday, April 14, 2023 Denver Paramount Theater Saturday, April 15, 2023 Albuquerque Kiva Auditorium Sunday, April 16, 2023 Phoenix The Orpheum Theatre Thursday, April 20, 2023 San Diego San Diego Civic Theatre Friday, April 21, 2023 San Jose San Jose Center for the Performing Arts Sunday, April 23, 2023 Seattle WaMu Theater Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Vancouver Orpheum Friday, April 28, 2023 Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre Sunday, April 30, 2023 Newark NJPAC - Prudential Hall Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Boston Wang Theatre at the Boch Center Friday, May 5, 2023 Atlanta Fox Theatre Sunday, May 7, 2023 Orlando Hard Rock Live

About Loud And Live:

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.