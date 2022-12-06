Jackie Veivia-Panter Joins BioCentriq as Chief Quality and Compliance Officer

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCentriq, Inc.—a New Jersey-based, cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO)—announced today that Jackie Veivia-Panter is the new Chief Quality and Compliance Officer.

Jackie has 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and cell therapy industry with specialized expertise in quality management. Her skills include designing and delivering effective and compliant solutions, processes, and organizational models. Throughout her career, Jackie has managed site quality and R&D quality and has held global roles in training, regulatory intelligence, and matrix organization management.

"BioCentriq is at the forefront of developing and manufacturing cell and gene therapies, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to help usher it into its next era as a leading CDMO," said Jackie.

As the former Vice President, Global Head of Quality at Minaris Regenerative Medicine, which included Europe, Asia, and North America, Jackie was responsible for the oversight of all quality-related functions, such as Quality Systems, Quality Control, Regulatory, and Quality Site Heads. She was also charged with creating and implementing a global quality strategy. Prior to that, she was the Senior Director of Global Quality Systems and Compliance at Legend Biotech, where she developed and deployed a global GxP quality system and compliance strategy consisting of policy, process, SOP development, and electronic system implementation.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jackie to the BioCentriq team," said BioCentriq's CEO, Haro Hartounian, Ph.D. "Her deep knowledge of quality management and compliance standards, specifically within the cell and gene therapy industry, will be an incredible asset."

Jackie has her BS in Medical Technology from Marquette University and an Executive MBA from NJIT. She is a member of PDA RAQAB (Regulatory Affairs and Quality Advisory Board), PDA ATMP AB, and former board member of GMP Training and Education Association and ISPE – Clinical Trial Materials Subcommittee, where she participated in writing the Clinical Trial Materials handbook.

About BioCentriq®

BioCentriq is a full-service, New Jersey-based CDMO for cell and gene therapy, focusing on all stages of process development and clinical manufacturing. It was purchased by GC of South Korea for $73M. With over 70 scientists, engineers, analysts, and manufacturing specialists, the company has established quality systems and the infrastructure required to support the release of autologous and allogeneic drug products. For more information, visit BioCentriq.com.

