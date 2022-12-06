GRAMMY® Award-Winning NEW ORLEANS JAZZ ORCHESTRA, led by Artistic Director & GRAMMY® Award-Winning Drummer ADONIS ROSE, return for a Special Performance at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club with 3x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Vocalist JAZZMEIA HORN. Tickets for NEW ORLEANS JAZZ ORCHESTRA with JAZZMEIA HORN at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday January 20 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2022 & 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winning NEW ORLEANS JAZZ ORCHESTRA with 3x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Vocalist JAZZMEIA HORN on Friday January 20 at 7 & 9:30 P.M. The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, led by GRAMMY® Award-Winning Drummer & Composer ADONIS ROSE, takes the sonic power and stylistic versatility of a big band, adds a New Orleans emphasis on groove and accessibility, and applies it to an unusually expansive repertoire of originals, Jazz staples, New Orleans classics, as well as Pop, Rock, R&B, and Soul hits.

"The most talked-about jazz vocalist to emerge since Cécile McLorin Salvant and Gregory Porter both became stars…"

The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra was formed in 2002 and was designed to celebrate and fortify the American Jazz portfolio while providing infrastructure for developing the New Orleans Jazz Industry. Led by GRAMMY® Award-Winner Adonis Rose, the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra band has an ever-increasing repertoire that exemplifies the influence of Jazz as the grandfather of all modern American music.

3x GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Vocalist JAZZMEIA HORN, who is the Winner of both the 2013 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition and the 2015 Thelonious Monk Institute International Jazz Competition, joins the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra in their return to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club.

— NEW YORK TIMES

"Horn has a thrilling presence with a musical sensibility that strikes a deft balance between mid-century jazz and contemporary neo-soul."

— DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE

"Without a doubt among the jazz world's most exciting young vocalists…"

— BILLBOARD

Horn's most recent GRAMMY® Award Nomination was in 2021 for her album Dear Love. Garnering praise from critics and fans alike Dear Love is a recording that brims with the combination of her assured delivery and spoken world segments, deft arrangements, and fiery musical ideas. In 2018, Jazzmeia Horn was Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award ("Best Jazz Vocal Album") for her album A Social Call. Horn was Nominated for another GRAMMY® Award ("Best Jazz Vocal Album") in 2020 for her album Love & Liberation.

"We are very excited to have the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra return for a Special Performance at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club with outstanding jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "We have been working with Artistic Director Adonis Rose to bring New Orleans Jazz Orchestra back to Jimmy's since their first wonderful performance in early 2022. Their return with brilliant singer Jazzmeia Horn will make for another phenomenal night of Jazz music — and a rare, one-of-a-kind experience for jazz music enthusiasts at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club!"

NEW ORLEANS JAZZ ORCHESTRA / JAZZMEIA HORN Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows included 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 52 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 46 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 575+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for the NEW ORLEANS JAZZ ORCHESTRA with JAZZMEIA HORN at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday January 20 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2022 & 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/.

