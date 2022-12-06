LEADER BANK NAMED 2022 TOP PLACE TO WORK BY BOSTON GLOBE

ARLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader Bank, N.A. has been named as one of the top places to work in Massachusetts in 2022 as part of the 15th annual employee-based survey from The Boston Globe, ranking 13th among large companies which includes employers with between 250 and 999 employees.

This is the second year in a row Leader Bank has been honored as one of the top places to work in the Commonwealth – jumping up the rankings from 27th last year – and the sixth time making the list since the Bank's founding in 2002.

The Globe's annual "Top Places to Work" rankings recognize the most-admired workplaces in the state, measuring employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.

"This honor is particularly meaningful to Leader Bank as it is determined by our team members," said Jay Tuli, President of Leader Bank. "The culture at Leader Bank is what it is because of the dedication, commitment, and camaraderie of our team members and being named one of the top places to work in Massachusetts is a recognition that we are determined to live up to."

At its founding in 2002, Leader Bank had $6.5 million in assets and seven team members. In the two decades since, the Bank has grown into one of the most successful financial institutions in Massachusetts with more than $4 billion in assets and 420 team members.

The rankings are based on confidential survey information collected from more than 80,000 individuals at 363 Massachusetts employers. The businesses named top employers in the state all share a few key traits, including offering flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and fostering a dynamic and fun work environment.

