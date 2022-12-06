Locus Launches Delivery Linked Checkout, A First-Of-Its-Kind Integrated Capability Enabling Retail Businesses to Achieve Profitability in Last-Mile Logistics

Latest addition to the company's Dispatch Management Platform allows businesses to offer a range of choices in delivery speeds and channels to their customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus , a leading-edge technology company solving for excellence in last-mile logistics, today announced the launch of Delivery Linked Checkout (DLC), a first-of-its-kind integrated capability that enables retail businesses to achieve profitability in their last-mile logistics. By deploying this new feature, retailers can deliver orders on customer-preferred timelines while maintaining optimal capacity and service efficiencies.

The surge in e-commerce deliveries, coupled with the heightened customer expectations for more efficient and predictable delivery options, has added yet another layer to last-mile complexities. Locus' Delivery Linked Checkout feature is a strategic enhancement to its Dispatch Management Platform specifically designed to help retailers unlock new fulfillment capabilities and meet increasing demands quickly. Its key features include:

Optimizing deliveries via capacity-led slot bookings : The feature accounts for available capacity, logistics costs, and business constraints, identifying and offering only the available slots upon checkout for end-consumers. This powers first-attempt and on-time delivery rates.

Multiple delivery window options: By providing a wide range of preferred delivery options across 10-minute, express, 2-hour, same-day, or next-day fulfillment, retailers can satisfy customer expectations and capture a broader set of shopper segments. The feature also incentivizes customer loyalty by unlocking preferred delivery windows for high-value customers.

Customer-friendly post-fulfillment journey: It allows customers to choose alternate dates and times for shipment delivery even after order dispatch. It also enables them to cancel an order via the tracking page, resulting in a positive customer experience.

Route optimization: The feature creates precise delivery schedules by factoring in customer availability, clustering deliveries, and reverse shipments from the same service areas to limit the instances of reattempts and failed deliveries; this helps offset carbon emissions, reduce empty miles, and ensure optimal load capacity. It also gives customers options to choose sustainable delivery time slots that facilitate more carbon-efficient route plans.

"A single bad delivery can completely make or break a consumer's perception of a brand," said Nishith Rastogi, Founder, and CEO of Locus. "But everything from limited fulfillment capacity, to inefficient route planning, and disconnected systems managing Last-Mile operations continue to put retailers at risk of failed execution. To solidify fulfillment as an impactful point of differentiation, a driver of brand loyalty, and a growth enabler, retailers need to directly connect their logistics operations with the customer experience. Locus' Delivery Linked Checkout, in combination with our Dispatch Management Platform, offers a unique proposition for retailers to secure profitability while enhancing customer satisfaction."

For more information, visit: https://locus.sh/delivery-experience-management-software/

About Locus

Locus is a leading-edge technology company solving one of the most challenging global supply chain problems: Last-Mile logistics. Locus' order-to-delivery dispatch management software helps enterprises transform their Last-Mile logistics operations from cost centers to revenue generators through advanced optimization algorithms and intuitive workflow automation that equip businesses with the tools needed to maximize efficiency while delighting customers.

Founded in 2015 and backed by GIC Singapore, Tiger Global, Qualcomm Ventures, and Falcon Edge, Locus has helped a wide range of customers globally across industries – including Unilever, Nestle, Bukalapak, The Tata Group, BlueDart, etc. – execute 650 million deliveries across 30+ countries across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, ANZ, and the Indian subcontinent. Its technology has also helped save $200 million in transit costs, offsetting 70 million kilograms in CO 2 emissions while maintaining 99.5% SLA adherence ratio.

