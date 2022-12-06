Rowe Capital Group Partners with WealthBlock to Promote End-To-End Fund Investor Relations and Marketing Services to WealthBlock Platform Issuers

Rowe provides customized investment servicing, regulatory compliance, marketing, and digital media support.

BOULDER, Colo. , Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowe Capital Group , a provider of end-to-end fund marketing and investor relations services for private equity, venture capital, and early-stage companies has announced a partnership with WealthBlock, a leader in the private capital raising technology sector that revolutionizes the way people access and invest in alternative assets.

Rowe Capital Group Logo (PRNewswire)

WealthBlock's platform allows private capital issuers to digitize the entire private investment and reporting processes for their investors. The Rowe partnership connects WealthBlock platform issuers with Rowe's Issuer Solutions Team—giving issuers access to an affordable, turn-key investor servicing and marketing team. Basic packages include supporting issuers with a custom WealthBlock offer wall and concierge-like investor onboarding and investor relations services.

"We are thrilled to partner with WealthBlock and to have the opportunity to assist issuers with their marketing and investment servicing needs," said Candace Powell, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Rowe. "As former issuers, we understand the headaches and hurdles that are inevitable with raising capital. Our goal is to offer issuers the freedom to grow their businesses, while ensuring their products are marketed effectively and their investors receive attentive, white glove investment services."

WealthBlock was founded in 2018 by Trilliam Jeong, the company's CEO, and Deji Jimoh, its CTO. Today, they are the industry-leading private capital raising provider to over 70 Venture Capital, Private Equity, Real Estate and other investment firms, and offer a self-configurable, white-label platform which streamlines the capital raising and relationship management process.

"I am very excited about this partnership," said Trilliam Jeong, CEO of WealthBlock. "WealthBlock has been trusted by over 70 investment firms to raise over $1 billion from hundreds of institutional and individual investors. With the addition of Rowe's highly specialized investment servicing and marketing teams, WealthBlock platform issuers now have access to a full suite of customizable issuer services which can eliminate their daily investor relations and marketing responsibilities."

About Rowe Capital Group

Rowe Capital Group, LLC ("Rowe") is a service provider that specializes in the marketing and servicing of private securities offerings. Its multi-talented team supports issuers throughout the lifespan of an offering and works to guide issuers through the regulatory process to bring a capital raise to market. From regulatory and compliance guidance, to implementing strategic marketing and media plans, to investor onboarding and relations, Rowe's Issuer Solutions alleviate many of the burdens and headaches that issuers face when managing a capital raise.

For more information, visit www.rowecapitalgroup.com .

About WealthBlock

WealthBlock is a FinTech firm with a vision for high efficiency private capital raising. WealthBlock's technology empowers fundraisers to turbocharge their capital raising operational efficiency while providing frictionless investment experiences to investors.

For more information, visit https://wealthblock.ai .

Contact:



Christine Hiatt

Rowe Capital Group

303.228.3540



BusinessDevelopment@rowecapitalgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rowe Capital Group