SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AND THE TRANSPORT WORKERS UNION LOCAL 557 REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT FOR FLIGHT INSTRUCTORS

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and the Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 557 have reached a Tentative Agreement for more than 200 Flight Instructors.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement that will offer significant quality of life improvements for our Flight Instructors while also reflecting the operational needs of the business," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. "I'd like to thank both Negotiating Teams for their partnership and professionalism throughout this process."

"After negotiating for the past year, we are pleased we have reached an agreement that will recognize our group's value to Southwest Airlines and afford greater flexibility and consistency in our quality of life," said Jim Baird, President of the TWU Local 557. "All in all, our Negotiating Committee believes the agreement we have mutually fashioned will provide for a more efficient, harmonious, and prosperous workgroup as we move forward and holds Southwest accountable for implementing these changes in a timely manner."

The Tentative Agreement is for the contract covering Southwest's Flight Instructors, who provide Flight Operations classroom and simulator training to our current and New Hire Pilots. The TWU Local 557 will communicate to its membership the details of the Tentative Agreement and the ratification process.

