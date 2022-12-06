WE RUN ON KINDNESS

CHICO'S FAS THANKFUL IN LIGHT OF HURRICANE IAN REBUILD EFFORTS

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been over 2 months since Hurricane Ian made landfall, and as the year comes to a close, Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the "Company" or "Chico's FAS") is reflecting on the past year with thanks.

Immediately after the storm passed, the first order of business was to make sure Chico's family was safe - after all, Chico's FAS headquarters and many of their stores were in the eye of the storm. And to Chico's, "family" means associates, customers and their local Fort Myers neighbors. The company deployed technology within hours, desperate to know that all were safe. They were. That information was the first of daily messages shared by the brand's CEO and Chief People Officer, keeping everyone informed of the support being provided to associates and their families. This included an associate Disaster Relief Fund to assist those that suffered impact and property or other losses as well as a partnership with Metlife Legal Support to navigate the claims process. All communication was hosted on an intranet for 24/7 easy access during a time that connectivity was a challenge for most.

While over 109 stores were affected with 4 stores (including the iconic Sanibel Island Chico's location) facing a complete rebuild, thankfully the HQ Campus suffered minor damage. As a result, within 24 hours, Chico's FAS HQ was transformed into the home base for over 1,000 essential workers including American Red Cross Disaster Relief and Power and Light teams, which they used as a home base for 2 months following the hurricane, working to restore power and infrastructure to the community.

"These brave men and women stepped in immediately, set up camp and haven't stopped – they just keep going and we are continually amazed by the work they are doing," said Molly Langenstein, Chico's FAS President and CEO.

Chico's FAS loyal customers also wanted to support rebuilding efforts - and Chico's FAS made it easy for them to do so via their loyalty program. To date, 3,663 loyal customers have donated 4.2 million loyalty points to the American Red Cross.

"The power of kindness is an unbeatable force during times of crisis," added Langenstein. "As a company - and as a family - we are ending the year with an immeasurable amount of gratitude and look forward to coming out stronger than ever as we continue to rebuild in the new year."

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. This iconic store, beloved by loyal Chico's fans from around the country was destroyed in the storm, but it will be rebuilt this Spring - 40 years from when it first opened.

As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands – Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma – each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through StyleConnect®, the Company's customized, branded, digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

As of July 30, 2022, the Company operated 1,258 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 58 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com , www.chicosofftherack.com , www.whbm.com and www.soma.com .

To learn more about Chico's FAS, please visit our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com . The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

Press Contact:

Alyssa Bleakley

ableakley@sequel-inc.com

Chico's FAS Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chico’s FAS, Inc.