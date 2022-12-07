Anavasi Diagnostics Named as an Honoree in Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech Awards

Fast Company Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anavasi Diagnostics ('Anavasi'), an NIH/RADx medical technology company focused on the development of novel molecular diagnostic testing, announced today that the brand is an honorable mention on Fast Company's second annual Next Big Things in Tech list in the Small and Mighty Companies category, rewarding technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries through their cutting-edge advancements.

(PRNewsfoto/Anavasi Diagnostics) (PRNewswire)

"Getting recognized for Anavasi's innovation within the diagnostic testing industry is such a huge accomplishment for the company," says Nelson Patterson, President and CEO of Anavasi Diagnostics. "We are a small but mighty team and are immensely proud of the work we have done to date. Anavasi has many exciting innovations in the pipeline. We look forward to bringing these advancements to market and becoming the gold standard for molecular diagnostic testing."

Anavasi has grown tremendously over the past couple of years, especially with regard to innovation and fundraising. The brand has completed a $6.0 million Seed Round, a $2.6 million Founder's Round, and is currently raising funds in a previously announced $20M Series A round. In November 2021, the company was awarded $14.9 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative to accelerate the launch and broad market availability of the AscencioDx™ molecular diagnostic platform for the detection of RNA indicative of the SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19 virus.

"Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world's most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

Click here to see the final list and visit https://anavasidx.com to learn more about Anavasi Diagnostics. The Winter 2022/2023 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 6.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Anavasi Diagnostics

Anavasi Diagnostics is a rapidly growing medical technology company focused on developing novel molecular diagnostic testing using a proprietary reverse transcriptase methodology (patent-pending). As a spin-out of the University of Washington, Anavasi's technology platform was developed by renowned researchers in UW's bioengineering department. The Company's quest to successfully commercialize this technology is led by top medical device and clinical diagnostics executives, manufacturing experts and a former Microsoft software veteran. The team's combined experience has been responsible for the introduction of more than forty medical/diagnostic products and hundreds of peer-reviewed research publications. More information can be obtained at https://anavasidx.com.

Follow Anavasi Diagnostics on:

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anavasidx/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AnavasiDx

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anavasidx/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnavasiDx

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anavasi Diagnostics