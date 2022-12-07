BD Named in top 25% of Newsweek's 2023 List of America's Most Responsible Companies

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has been named among the top 25% of Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. This is the fourth consecutive year that the company has been named to the list.

The list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S. based on performance in the areas of environment, social and corporate governance (ESG). This recognition demonstrates BD's ongoing progress in advancing its ESG strategy – Together We Advance – and efforts to achieve its 2030+ goals.

"This award recognizes our commitment to address the most relevant ESG issues to our business that make a lasting impact on our industry, society and planet today," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president, BD. "The work we do today throughout our organization of 77,000 employees helps us operate more responsibly and sustainably, and positions us for a more resilient future."

America's Most Responsible Companies are selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from reports on CSR and sustainability, among other topics, as well as an independent survey about the perception of company activity related to CSR. The award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

