Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) Investigation

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims against SQZ Biotechnologies Company ("SQZ" or "the Company") (NYSE: SQZ).

The investigation concerns whether SQZ violated federal securities laws.

On or around October 29, 2022, SQZ conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 4,411,765 shares priced at $16.00 per share. Then, on December 1, 2022, SQZ issued a press release "announc[ing] that Armon Sharei, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at SQZ Biotechnologies, will step down from his role as CEO and the Board of Directors, effective immediately," and that the Company will reduce its workforce by roughly 60% as it "pause[s] its APC, Activating Antigen Carrier (AAC) and Tolerizing Antigen Carrier (TAC) programs." On this news, SQZ's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 1, 2022.

