Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Investigation

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims against Twist Bioscience Corporation ("Twist" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TWST). Investors who purchased Twist securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/twst.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC (PRNewswire)

The investigation concerns whether Twist violated federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2022, Scorpion Capital published a short report on Twist (the "Scorpion Report"). The Scorpion Report described Twist as "[t]he latest miniaturized 'lab-on-a-chip' scam, just like Theranos, Berkeley Lights, and other failures" and "[a] ticking time bomb that we believe is resorting to a Worldcom-esque accounting fraud". The Scorpion Report alleged that "Twist's reported gross margins of 45% are simply implausible" and claimed that "[m]ultiple competitors internally refer to Twist's price dumping and customer subsidy scheme as a 'Ponzi'". Following publication of the Scorpion Report, Twist's stock price fell $7.57 per share, or 19.92%, to close at $30.43 per share on November 15, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Twist securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/twst. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC