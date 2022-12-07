Enchanted Rock Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in Energy

This 3rd annual list recognizes private companies putting purpose ahead of profit

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanted Rock , a leading provider of electrical resiliency-as-a-service, today announced it has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Energy category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

Enchanted Rock was recognized for the positive impact it has had on the energy industry over the past year, including advancing the use of renewable natural gas (RNG) for microgrids, and supporting the grid during the Texas summer heat wave. Throughout the year, Enchanted Rock helped ensure continued operations at mission critical facilities, utilizing natural gas and RNG generators that produce significantly lower carbon emissions than those based on traditional diesel. Enchanted Rock was also named to Inc.'s Best in Business List in 2021.

"We're honored to be chosen for our outstanding work in setting a new standard for reliable, low emission resiliency solutions," said Thomas McAndrew, CEO of Enchanted Rock. "Our team is proud to enable business continuity for our customers while making a positive impact to the communities in which we operate, including the environment and the industry as a whole. 2022 was another tremendous year for our company, and we're incredibly excited for what's to come in 2023."

Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories–from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more–and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive–a huge success for the 241 honored in the list's third year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business .

"Inc.magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

The complete Best in Business list can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. Magazine, which will be available on newsstands December 13th.

About Enchanted Rock

Founded in 2006, Enchanted Rock is a leader in electrical resiliency-as-a-service, powering companies, critical infrastructure, and communities to ensure operational continuity during unexpected power outages from extreme weather, infrastructure failures, cyberattacks and other grid disruptions. Enchanted Rock's dual-purpose microgrids use natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) offsets to produce significantly lower carbon emissions and air pollutants than diesel generators, capable of achieving resiliency with net-zero emissions. Additionally, the company's end-to-end microgrid software platform, GraniteEcosystem™, provides real-time 24/7/365 system monitoring and optimization, including forecasting of electricity market conditions to ensure worry-free reliable power to customers. For more information, please visit www.enchantedrock.com or visit Twitter or LinkedIn.

About INC.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multi platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc.5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact (Enchanted Rock)

