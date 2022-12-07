Lost childhood: a 'tight-knit' network to combat abuse and distress

On Radar takes off, the first meeting of the Think Tank of Fondazione Internazionale Menarini

ROME, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Setting real changes in motion through dialogue among experts in order to tackle the unresolved issues of juvenile distress. This was the topic addressed during the first meeting of the 'On Radar' Think Tank of Fondazione Internazionale Menarini held in Rome on November 29th.

"We believe that a company has the obligation to be part of the social fabric and to encourage dialogue even on the most neglected topics" stated Lucia Aleotti, shareholder and board member of Menarini Group.

On Radar was born with the aim of observing society, identifying problems and committing to improve the environment in which we live. For its first event, 28 experts were involved, including paediatricians, psychologists, teachers, magistrates and officers of the Italian police force: all brought together to find concrete solutions to the phenomenon of abuse and violence against children and adolescents, which for years now has taken on the proportions of a social scourge all over the world.

The working tables addressed the problem of child abuse in its various forms of physical and psychological ill-treatment, social isolation and poverty, with special focus on the suburban areas of cities.

One the proposals that emerged is the creation of a permanent Observatory on abuse care of the Judicial organs with periodic update meetings and the promotion of a network connecting public prosecutors' offices and operators in the sector, to foster dialogue and ensure that individual situations are properly dealt with. But that's not all: involving paediatricians was one of the topics discussed, in order to introduce potential indicators of distress in the drafting of the healthcare report, and the possible role of training courses for new mothers on the risk of disclosing photos of their children on social media, as they might become subject of child pornography.

In Italy there are about 9 million minors and of these 9% suffers from abuse, 85% of which is psychological, 10% physical and 3% sexual. Alarming data aggravated by the outbreak of the pandemic.

"Our ambitious intent," declared Massimo Scaccabarozzi, president of On Radar "is to contribute to achieving a global condition of children's health, in line with some of the goals of the UN's 2030 Agenda, including, in particular, overcoming poverty and access to education".

