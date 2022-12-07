SparkCognition Event Showcased School Safety and AI Delivering Real Time Threat Assessment to Prevent Active Shootings

AI company brought school administrators, safety professionals, and parents together to demonstrate live how AI can leverage existing cameras to reduce campus incidents

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions perfected for business, today hosted an event showcasing how visual AI provides real-time threat assessment, actionable insights, improved situational awareness, and automated responses to address safety concerns in schools, " School Safety: Preventing School Shootings with AI ." This event brought school administrators, educators, safety professionals, law enforcement, and communities together at SparkCognition's 50-acre AI proving ground, HyperWerx. Attendees saw live demonstrations of the technology in action and heard from school leaders who have deployed visual AI to proactively identify threats and safeguard children, faculty, and staff members.

"This past school year the United States saw 193-gun related incidents on school grounds, the largest in over two decades," said Todd Peters, Head of School Safety at The Adelson School. "AI can be a fundamental game changer when it comes to providing a proactive approach to school safety and a means to prevent simple accidents to tragic incidents."

Peters was joined by Travis Motal, Director of Secondary Education at Liberty Hill ISD (TX) to share the challenges their schools face, and the role AI will play in augmenting their safety protocols. Additionally, attendees saw live demonstrations, showcasing how AI can tap into existing camera infrastructure and drones to detect, alert, and automate responses to threats, unknown individuals or vehicles, open doors, and other issues across the campus.

Earlier this year, SparkCognition introduced Visual AI Advisor, an end-to-end computer vision platform that automatically detects pending threats, identifies security breaches, and manages developing situations. It instantaneously sends alerts, sounds alarms, and engages in designated actions such as initiating lock-down procedures. Visual AI Advisor can run multiple use cases on a single camera, including weapon and fire detection and license plate and facial recognition. It operates 24/7 while maintaining school privacy requirements.

"SparkCognition is committed to helping prevent school safety incidents by leveraging its powerful AI platform and extensive implementation experience to combat the mounting threat of active assailants," said Amir Husain, Founder & CEO of SparkCognition. "Today's conversations at HyperWerx demonstrated how AI-powered sensors and alerting mechanisms can create situational awareness and enhance the physical security of campuses. We look forward to engaging with our educators and law enforcement officials to enable safe, supportive educational environments in which our future generations can thrive."

