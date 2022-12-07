Texas Heart Medical Group is Now The Texas Heart Institute Center for Cardiovascular Care

The Center is moving to a new location designed to enhance patient care

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Heart Institute® announced today that the Texas Heart Medical Group has changed its name to The Texas Heart Institute Center for Cardiovascular Care. Over the past 6 decades, The Texas Heart Institute® has been internationally recognized for delivering exceptional clinical care in a sophisticated, patient-centered atmosphere. Today, the physicians and surgeons of The Texas Heart Institute Center for Cardiovascular Care are fully integrated with The Institute providing world-class care in addition to the newest and most innovative treatments for heart and vascular disease.

The Texas Heart Institute Center for Cardiovascular Care (PRNewswire)

Aligned with the name change, the multidisciplinary cardiovascular center is moving to a newly renovated location on the 26th floor at 6624 Fannin Tower on December 7, 2022. The new office nearly doubles the existing clinic's footprint and is designed to enhance and personalize a patient-centric experience, while providing state-of-the-art technology.

"We remain steadfast in our mission to improve cardiovascular health through trailblazing research, thought leadership, education, and patient care. With an emphasis on quality, a spirit of inquiry and discovery, and a willingness to take bold action, today we have further our vision to deliver the future of cardiovascular care with the opening of our newly renovated center and announcement of our new name," said Joseph G. Rogers, M.D., President, CEO of The Texas Heart Institute.

The name change signals a moment of recommitment from the renowned cardiac institution to move towards a future with an increased focus on preventive cardiology—and to ensure that The Texas Heart Institute Center for Cardiovascular Care remains a leader within the field.

The opening of The Texas Heart Institute Center for Cardiovascular Care brings together a level of expertise that attracts local, regional, and international patients. In our enhanced, state-of-the-art space, we'll continue to enroll patients in leading clinical research studies, as well as serve as a vital teaching location for our trainees and a resource for other cardiologists and cardiac surgeons seeking expert opinions for their most challenging cases," Eduardo Hernandez, M.D., President of The Texas Heart Institute Center for Cardiovascular Care.

The Texas Heart Institute Center for Cardiovascular Care will be open for patient appointments as of December 6th, with plans of a formal ribbon cutting for the space to commence in early 2023.

About The Texas Heart Institute Center for Cardiovascular Care

Since its inception in 1962, The Texas Heart Institute has provided exceptional care to patients from around the world. The Texas Heart Institute Center for Cardiovascular Care is its clinical practice specializing in cardiovascular care in a sophisticated, welcoming, patient-centric atmosphere. Fully integrated with The Texas Heart Institute's research and education arms, The Texas Heart Institute Center for Cardiovascular Care attracts local, regional, and international patients seeking excellent cardiovascular care as well as cardiologists and heart surgeons looking for expert opinions for their most challenging cases. Texasheartmedical.org

About The Texas Heart Institute®

The Texas Heart Institute is an independent, nonprofit organization that is improving cardiovascular health through trailblazing research, thought leadership, education, and patient care. Located within the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas, and founded in 1962 by renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Denton Cooley, The Texas Heart Institute performed the first successful heart transplant and total artificial heart implant in the United States. Since then, our physicians and surgeons remain recognized as worldwide leaders in the diagnosis and treatment of even the most complex cardiovascular conditions. Research programs at The Texas Heart Institute continue to push the boundaries of cardiovascular science by translating laboratory discovery to patient care. The Texas Heart Institute has been ranked among the top cardiovascular centers in the United States by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years. www.texasheart.org

