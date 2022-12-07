World's Largest Computing Society Honors 2022 Distinguished Members for Ground-Breaking Achievements and Longstanding Participation

Pivotal Educational, Engineering, and Scientific Contributions Recognized



NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, has named 67 Distinguished Members for significant contributions. All of the 2022 inductees are longstanding ACM members and were selected by their peers for work that has spurred innovation, enhanced computer science education, and moved the field forward.

"The ACM Distinguished Members program honors both accomplishment and commitment," said ACM President Yannis Ioannidis. "Each of these new 67 Distinguished Members have been selected for specific and impactful work, as well as their longstanding commitment to being a part of our professional association. As ACM celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, it is especially fitting to reflect on how our global membership has built our organization into what it is today. Our Distinguished Members are leaders both within ACM and throughout the computing field."

The 2022 ACM Distinguished Members work at leading universities, corporations and research institutions in Australia, Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. ACM Distinguished Members are selected for their contributions in three separate categories: educational, engineering, and scientific. This year's class of Distinguished Members made advancements in areas including algorithms, computer science education, cybersecurity, data management, energy efficient computer architecture, information retrieval, healthcare information technology, knowledge graph and semantic analysis, mobile computing, and software engineering, among many others.

The ACM Distinguished Member program recognizes up to 10 percent of ACM worldwide membership based on professional experience and significant achievements in the computing field. To be nominated, a candidate must have at least 15 years of professional experience in the computing field, five years of professional ACM membership in the last 10 years, and must have achieved a significant level of accomplishment or made a significant impact in the field of computing. A Distinguished Member is expected to have served as a mentor and role model by guiding technical career development and contributing to the field beyond the norm.

2022 ACM DISTINGUISHED MEMBERS



For Outstanding Educational Contributions to Computing :





Tony Clear

Auckland University of Technology Quintin Cutts

University of Glasgow











Diana Franklin

University of Chicago Dragan Gasevic

Monash University











Margaret Joan Hamilton

RMIT University Guido Rößling

Technische Universität Darmstadt











For Outstanding Engineering Contributions to Computing:





Michael Bendersky

Google Yu Deng

IBM Research











Kaoutar El Maghraoui

IBM Research Haining Wang

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University











Joseph William Yoder

The Refactory











For Outstanding Scientific Contributions to Computing:







Vijayalakshmi Atluri

Rutgers University Earl Theodore Barr

University College London







Matthew A. Bishop

University of California at Davis Nirupama Bulusu

Portland State University







Barbara Carminati

Università degli Studi dell'Insubria Enhong Chen

University of Science and Technology of China







Rada Chirkova

North Carolina State University David J. Crandall

Indiana University







Khuzaima Daudjee

University of Waterloo Christopher D. Gill

Washington University







Dimitris Gizopoulos

National and Kapodistrian University of Athens Dan Hao

Peking University







Ehsan Hoque

University of Rochester Longbo Huang

Tsinghua University







Shadi Ibrahim

Inria Salil Kanhere

University of New South Wales







Samee U. Khan

Mississippi State University Milind Kulkarni

Purdue University







Matthew Lease

The University of Texas at Austin Jing (Jane) Li

University of Pennsylvania







Shou-De Lin

Appier Zhiqiang Lin

Ohio State University







Silvia Margot Lindtner

University of Michigan Shixia Liu

Tsinghua University







Xuanzhe Liu

Peking University Siwei Lyu

University at Buffalo, State University of New York







Zhuoqing Morley Mao

University of Michigan Athina Markopoulou

University of California, Irvine







Wim Martens

University of Bayreuth Joanna McGrenere

University of British Columbia







Gerome Miklau

University of Massachusetts, Amherst Tijana Milenkovic

University of Notre Dame







Animesh Mukherjee

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur Kedar S. Namjoshi

Nokia Bell Labs







Thomas Ploetz

Georgia Institute of Technology Michael Pradel

University of Stuttgart







Qinru Qiu

Syracuse University Reza Rejaie

University of Oregon







Martin Robillard

McGill University Jennifer A. Rode

University College London







Saket Saurabh

The Institute of Mathematical Sciences Chirag Shah

University of Washington







Haiying Shen

University of Virginia Li Shen

University of Pennsylvania







Georgios Smaragdakis

Delft University of Technology Houbing Herbert Song

University of Maryland, Baltimore County







Yizhou Sun

University of California, Los Angeles Nian-Feng Tzeng

University of Louisiana at Lafayette







Kaisa Väänänen

Tampere University Xuanhui Wang

Google







Harry Xu

University of California, Los Angeles Kun Yang

University of Essex







Koji Yatani

The University of Tokyo Ayal Zaks

Mobileye







Zibin Zheng

Sun Yat-Sen University Jianying Zhou

Singapore University of Technology and Design









About ACM

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery , is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting computing educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources and address the field's challenges. ACM strengthens the computing profession's collective voice through strong leadership, promotion of the highest standards, and recognition of technical excellence. ACM supports the professional growth of its members by providing opportunities for life-long learning, career development, and professional networking.

About the ACM Recognition Program

The ACM Fellows program, initiated in 1993, celebrates the exceptional contributions of the leading members in the computing field. To be selected as an ACM Fellow, a candidate's accomplishments are expected to place him or her among the top 1% of ACM members. These individuals have helped to enlighten researchers, developers, practitioners, and end users of information technology throughout the world. The ACM Distinguished Member program, initiated in 2006, recognizes those members with at least 15 years of professional experience who have made significant accomplishments or achieved a significant impact on the computing field. ACM Distinguished Membership recognizes up to 10% of ACM's top members. The ACM Senior Member program, also initiated in 2006, includes members with at least 10 years of professional experience who have demonstrated performance that sets them apart from their peers through technical leadership, technical contributions, and professional contributions. ACM Senior Member status recognizes the top 25% of ACM Professional Members. The new ACM Fellows, Distinguished Members, and Senior Members join a list of eminent colleagues to whom ACM and its members look for guidance and leadership in computing and information technology.

