Carlisle Wide Plank Floors Expands Color Options for Luxury Rift & Quartersawn Planks

Company adds five colors to Elegant Collection as demand surges for wider planks of specialty cuts

STODDARD, N.H., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlisle Wide Plank Floors, the leader in artisan-crafted wide plank hardwood flooring for residential and commercial spaces, has seen increasing demand for the unique features of Rift and Quartersawn White Oak, particularly in the company's hard-to-find wider width planks. Long prized for high-end flooring, the specialty cuts result in very strong, stable planks with interesting visual patterns created by a tree's growth rings. Rift-sawn planks offer straight, clean grains while quartersawn captures beautiful ray patterns known as flecking.

Inspired by the color of the sand at the water’s edge, Sandy Point is a natural foundation to daily life. Its gentle beige finish subtly shifts in the grain lines, creating visual texture without commanding the spotlight. Much as sand forms the neutral backdrop to beach life, Sandy Point works beautifully with all types of spaces and decorating styles. (PRNewswire)

In response to the surging interest, Carlisle has added five new colors to its Elegant Collection, a luxury line featuring Rift and Quartersawn planks. "Our top design customers wanted more color options readily available to show their customers. We studied the trends in our custom colors that clients were requesting and selected tones that tapped into today's preferences," explains Chris Sy, company President. With names such as Alabaster, Sandy Point, Valley Fog, Champagne Toast and Chocolate Truffle, the new hues round out a palette that ranges from lighter whitewashes to subtle taupes, to traditional medium to darker tones.

Product Development Manager Mike Hebert says that creamy washes and lighter tones have been particularly popular but are starting to veer toward taupe tones that shift between brown and gray. "The taupe colors are dynamic – they really change depending on the light and the time of day," he explains.

The Elegant Collection uses American-sourced Rift & Quartersawn White Oak. The heirloom-grade solid or engineered planks in the collection are offered in two- to twelve-foot lengths. Each plank is eight inches wide with a smooth texture and on-trend super matte sheen.

About Carlisle Wide Plank Floors

Carlisle Wide Plank Floors has been creating premier, wide plank wood floors for more than 50 years. Using a time-honored process, Carlisle handcrafts one plank at a time, whether the floor is selected from the company's extensive curated collections or completely custom. Carlisle is committed to responsibly sourcing timber grown in America's forests and selects only the highest quality wood for its floors. Headquartered in Stoddard, NH, Carlisle also has showrooms in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

The morning fog in New England shrouds the landscape in a palette of soft, smoky grays. Rays of sun may start to creep through some areas while others remain in the shadows. Valley Fog was inspired by these evocative mornings, shifting color depending on the quality of light and the grain patterns in the Rift and Quartersawn White Oak. (PRNewswire)

Champagne Toast is light and airy. A subtle wash of white allows a hint of the White Oak’s natural color and grain to show through, giving the floor a natural glow reminiscent of the bubbles in a fine champagne. Champagne Toast adds a relaxed luminance to any room. (PRNewswire)

Chocolate Truffle combines tradition, stability and richness with just a hint of playfulness. Like the dark chocolate icing patterns on elegant French truffles, the flecking on the wood is highlighted to add decorative interest. The chocolate-brown finish gains visual texture as the stain deepens in the grain and saw patterns in the Rift & Quartersawn White Oak planks. (PRNewswire)

Like its namesake mineral, Alabaster is soft, white, and versatile. A gentle wash of white transforms the floor into a design element that is equally at home in a sleek modern space or an old farmhouse. Alabaster’s whitewashed simplicity make spaces feel fresh, airy and expansive. (PRNewswire)

