Duke Energy completes restoration to all customers in Moore County and surrounding counties

Weekend attack disabled two local substations

Restoration completed a day earlier than projected

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has restored power to all customers in Moore County and the surrounding counties affected by an attack on Saturday on two major substations.

Crews worked 24-hour shifts, pursuing multiple repair paths and replacing several large and vital pieces of equipment to restore service. After installation, calibration and synchronization of equipment to the grid, phased customer restoration began, and was completed by end of the day on Wednesday.

"We are pleased to complete this work for the citizens of Moore County and surrounding counties a full day ahead of what we initially estimated," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy's general manager, Emergency Preparedness. "The complexity of repairs required was extensive, and we appreciate our customers' patience and understanding during a situation we know has been challenging for them, their families and the community as a whole."

Approximately 45,000 customers were initially affected when two substations in the county were attacked and vandalized on Saturday. The company continues to work with local, state and federal agencies on the investigation.

Community Connection

Duke Energy is committed to powering and supporting its communities during times of crisis. On Tuesday, The Duke Energy Foundation made an initial donation of $100,000 to support the needs of Moore County, including donations to the Red Cross, Sandhills-Moore Coalition for Human Care, Boys and Girls Club of Sandhills-Moore, United Way of Moore County and Northern Moore Family Resource Center.

Working with local law enforcement and other organizations was also critical in the immediate aftermath and response to the attacks. The company is grateful for their continued support.

The state of North Carolina, Moore County and Duke Energy are offering up to $75,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the attacks on the Moore County substations. Each organization is offering rewards of up to $25,000.

