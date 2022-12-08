Electronic Fluorocarbons and Solvay Partner to serve semiconductor industry

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvay and Electronic Fluorocarbons (EFC) have agreed to an exclusive distribution partnership to provide Solvay products to North American semiconductor manufacturers and suppliers.

EFC is the only independently owned and operated U.S. supplier of electronic gases and advanced materials to the semiconductor industry. Through this partnership, EFC will market, distribute and provide local storage for Solvay's cleaning gas products, including Solvaclean®, a fluorine gas mixture with a lower environmental impact compared to other alternatives used to clean semiconductor production equipment.

"We are excited to partner with EFC, which has strong relationships with the semiconductor manufacturers and is ideally positioned to get our products to our customers as quickly as possible," said Ziad Haddad, North America Business Director, Electronic Chemicals. "The need to produce semiconductors will continue to increase and this is an important step for Solvay to provide sustainable solutions to help the semiconductor industry operate more efficiently and meet its goals of reducing its own carbon footprint."

"Solvay is a leading global fluorine manufacturer and EFC is a key supplier of specialty gases and advanced materials to the semiconductor industry" said EFC CEO, Pavel Perlov. "Together we will offer this important market new chemistries with significant low global warming potential (low-GWP) to decrease our customers' carbon footprint. As a domestic company with a global supply chain, EFC is keen to bring low-GWP solutions to meet the needs of the U.S. semiconductor market. Our mutual goal is to be a global leader and a solution provider through sustainability and innovation. At EFC we want to solve our customer's challenges through chemistry."

About Electronic Fluorocarbons

Founded in 2003, Electronic Fluorocarbons is your premier supplier of high-quality specialty gases and advanced materials. At EFC, we have the capability, technology, and infrastructure to meet the existing needs of our customers for high purity specialty gases and the R & D commitment to develop new environmentally friendly and sustainable products, as well as custom gas products to meet specific customer needs. We provide our customers with a solution to their challenges. Electronic Fluorocarbons is proud to be located in the U.S., with the product portfolio, inventory and expertise to be a reliable domestic and global gas supplier to the growing semiconductor industry. We are committed to creating new molecules and providing the most sustainable and advanced solutions for our customers' needs. For more information about Electronic Fluorocarbons, please visit www.efgases.com, follow us on social media @efgases or email us at sales@efgases.com.

About Solvay

Solvay is a science company whose technologies bring benefits to many aspects of daily life. With more than 21,000 employees in 63 countries, Solvay bonds people, ideas, and elements to reinvent progress. The Group seeks to create sustainable shared value for all, notably through its Solvay One Planet roadmap crafted around three pillars: protecting the climate, preserving resources, and fostering a better life. The Group's innovative solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries,

smart devices, health care applications, water, and air purification systems. Founded in 1863, Solvay today ranks among the world's top three companies for the vast majority of its activities and delivered net sales of €10.1 billion in 2021. Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). Learn more at www.solvay.com.

