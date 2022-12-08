Eve and FlyBIS Announce Letter of Intent to Develop eVTOL Operations in Brazil and Latin America

Letter of Intent includes purchase of up to 40 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with FlyBIS Aviation Limited ("FlyBIS"), an advanced air mobility start-up based in Caxias do Sul, in the south of Brazil, to collaborate on the development of eVTOL operations in Brazil and South America. Based on the agreement, FlyBIS will also purchase up to 40 of Eve's eVTOL vehicles.

"This new collaboration with FlyBIS will enable us to expand the future of air mobility to Southern areas of Brazil and other South American countries," said Andre Stein, Co-CEO of Eve. "This region has several high-traffic tourist areas that will benefit from eVTOL operations, reinforcing our commitment to fostering the urban air mobility market in different regions around the world."

FlyBIS has become a promising option for air mobility in South Brazil in the short term and is set to help change and improve the way future generations will move. After starting operations in Brazil's southern states, FlyBIS plans to expand operations to neighboring countries and contribute to the implementation and development of Eve's air mobility ecosystem. FlyBIS is backed by Brave Aviation whose current fleet includes Embraer Phenom 100 as well as other aircraft.

"We have a strong team in FlyBIS working together with Eve's outstanding workforce and second-to-none resources to develop and implement this project in the most financially efficient and sustainable way," said FlyBIS Co-Founder and CEO Gustavo Zanettini, who is also an aviation consultant and airline pilot. "Our team is very motivated and confident, and we will be working to change future generations' urban air mobility for a more accessible and cleaner experience."

FlyBIS' vehicles are included in Eve's industry-leading order backlog of up to 2,770 eVTOLs.

About FlyBIS

FlyBIS was founded with the Vision of a more Sustainable and Efficient mobility future.

Your Time, Your Future! That is our motivation to deliver Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Solutions to the Southern States of Brazil as early as 2026 and to other Latin American countries as part of our expansion plan. Backed by Brave Aviation and now partnering with Eve Air Mobility, FlyBIS brings decades of Aviation experience to deliver a greener and more gratifying future. For more information, please visit www.flybis.com.br or contact info@flybis.com.br.

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

