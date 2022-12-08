Industrial Automation Co. Now Distributor of JAKA for U.S.

Industrial Automation's partnership with JAKA Robotics adds cobots to its portfolio, supporting its goal of modernizing the manufacturing industry

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Automation Co. , a global supplier of industrial electronics parts, is now an authorized distributor of JAKA Robotics , a worldwide leader in the cobot industry. This partnership allows Industrial Automation to sell a full lineup of JAKA products, including Cobots, Lens 2D Integrated Cameras, and Visual Protection Systems.

"Our status as a JAKA Authorized Distributor shows our company's significant growth and our team's expertise and commitment to customer needs," said Will Jacobsen, President of Industrial Automation Co. "Adding JAKA products helps our clients adapt robotic automation and deliver more value across their operations."

Industrial Automation's distribution territory is NC, VA, SC, and GA in the US.

JAKA cobots are compact, light, and built with prioritized safety and precision. They have helped hundreds of manufacturers automate their production lines and boost productivity. Some clients even increased their production capacity by 50% with a payback period of less than one year.

These flexible robot arms can work 24/7 for 50,000 hours non-stop, from welding to assembly and many other manufacturing applications, with a repeatability of ±0.02mm. JAKA cobots can be installed at 90 degrees, 45, vertically, or anything in between without reducing functionality.

Anyone, with or without prior experience in programming, can effectively assign and monitor tasks to JAKA cobots using intuitive, user-friendly software. These cobots can work alongside humans without safety fences. Their built-in torque feedback module detects and reacts to collisions. Drag teaching, and graphic programming, together with a wireless connection, ensure speedy configuration.

JAKA cobots can be given a task and left unattended without issue for 5-6 years while performing it constantly. Manufacturers can rest assured that they will be consistent and precise.

About Industrial Automation Co.

Industrial Automation offers high-quality industrial robotics, replacement parts, refurbishments, and repairs to the global marketplace. It believes in supplying above-standard services and products for a fair price and warranties all its products and repairs for 24 months. Industrial Automation offers competitive pricing and bulk discounts to customers supporting their older products or building new machines.

For more information, please visit industrialautomationco.com.

