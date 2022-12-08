Realty Austin | San Antonio Appoints Gabe Richter as Chief Executive Officer

The largest independent brokerage in Central Texas continues to innovate and expand its footprint across Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Austin | Realty San Antonio , the top independent real estate firm in Central Texas, with over 630 agents and $5.5 billion in annual sales, appoints Gabe Richter as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

An experienced business leader, Richter has over 20 years of experience in the residential real estate industry as a Marketing, Technology, and Operations executive. Gabe joined the company as Head of Technology in 2018 after serving as Senior Vice President of Technology at a national brokerage firm for over 15 years. During his tenure, Richter led a development team to create an innovative home search platform, reworked the company's CRM solution, implemented an expansion brand for Realty San Antonio, and substantially grew the company's digital marketing platform. Richter received his Master of Business Administration in Organizational Leadership & Transformation from The University of Texas at San Antonio in 2007.

With an enviable market share in Austin and a rapidly growing presence in San Antonio, this announcement comes at an important time for the brokerage. The company is expanding its agent footprint across Texas by leveraging its unique technology platform and marketing automation solutions.

Over the last year, Realty Austin | Realty San Antonio ramped up agent support services by implementing an innovative new online learning program and a cloud-based educational and coaching tool. The brokerage recently shared with its agents an impressive innovation roadmap that includes elevated technology and marketing tools that will empower their agents to effectively brand themselves and market their listings in creative new ways.

In support of the company's strategic goals and vision, Richter announced the promotion of the company's executive leadership team including Jolene Weinstein as Senior Vice President of Sales, Penelope Kemper as Vice President of Finance and Human Resources, Amanda Dudley as Vice President of Talent Selection, and Kara Jones as Vice President of Marketing.

Co-owners Jonathan Boatwright and Yvette Flores will continue to play an active role at the company. Boatwright contributes leading industry insights along with technology vision and business strategy. Flores inspires the culture of the company, providing opportunities for agents and staff to connect with one another and give back to local affordable housing organizations in Central Texas.

Jonathan Boatwright, co-owner of Realty Austin said, "Gabe is a strategic and innovative leader that we have full confidence will propel our company forward. We are thrilled to make this announcement as we head into a new year focused on enhancing the value proposition we offer our agents and their clients."

Yvette Flores, co-owner of Realty Austin said, "Gabe Richter's pragmatic and sensible approach, combined with his market experience and knowledge in the real estate tech space makes for a solid decision. For the past five years, Gabe has studied and embodied our Core Values. You cannot be a great leader unless a critical mass of people are attracted to following your lead; I believe Gabe is this person for us."

Jolene Weinstein, Senior Vice President of Sales at Realty Austin said, "I am thrilled to be working with Gabe. Gabe is one of the most forward-thinking people in our industry. His passion for real estate and technology will help us as a company achieve our goals as we expand and grow."

Realty Austin | Realty San Antonio was formed in 2004 by co-owners Jonathan Boatwright and Yvette Flores with a strong belief that a brokerage should be far more than a place for agents to hang their licenses. The firm quickly became one of the fastest-growing companies in the Central Texas area by focusing on hiring full-time, producing agents, and empowering them with technology and marketing to help them grow their business. These efforts have earned the firm industry recognition as one of the most innovative brokerages in the United States.

The brokerage was the first in Austin to harness the power of the Internet to grow their agent's business, and in 2006 was one of the first brokerages in the US to leverage Salesforce CRM to make their agents more productive. Realty Austin recently expanded to San Antonio in 2021 and has grown to 60 agents.

Agents are supported in total by 41 staffers in three offices throughout the Austin area and one office in San Antonio and average more sales per agent than any other large firm in Central Texas.

