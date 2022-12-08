Stacey Babson Kaplan Named Senior Vice President, Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) announced that Stacey Babson Kaplan has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer of Terex Corporation, effective immediately. With this expansion of duties, she will add Sustainability to her longstanding role heading Ethics & Compliance for the Company. She serves on the Terex Executive Leadership Team and the Environmental, Social and Governance Executive Steering Committee, reporting to John L. Garrison, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Stacey's new assignment acknowledges her significant and growing role in overseeing Terex's initiatives in ESG," Mr. Garrison said. "Terex has long been highly active in ESG activities, and Stacey is helping us take this commitment to an even higher level."

Ms. Babson Kaplan joined Terex in 2002 as Corporate Counsel, Human Resources Compliance. In 2005, she was appointed Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Employment & Global Diversity. She was named Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer in 2008.

She holds a Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University.

