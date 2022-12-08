Stericycle's SafeShield™ Medical Waste Container Named 2022 Product of the Year from the Business Intelligence Group

Container recognized for its innovative disposal solution

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction solutions today announced its SafeShield™ Medical Waste Container1 has been named the 2022 Product of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). The organization's annual program rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.

SafeShield™ Medical Waste Containers are high-quality containers specifically designed for the storage and transport of regulated medical waste (RMW). The reusable waste containers are made with 15% recyclable content and exclusively equipped with Cupron®, a copper-based antimicrobial additive that provides an additional level of protection to help combat the growth of microorganisms on the containers. The containers also offer customers improved design, durability, and better storage options. Over the last two years, Stericycle has distributed over 250,000 SafeShield™ medical waste containers to customers across the U.S.

"We are honored to receive this recognition of our SafeShield™ Medical Waste Container from the Business Intelligence Group," said Cory White, chief commercial officer at Stericycle. "Recent public health emergencies from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases have only intensified the need to help address medical waste management issues facing healthcare organizations and providers. Stericycle continuously strives to develop new and innovative products and services that help our customers protect their patients, staff, and the communities they serve."

"We are so proud to reward Stericycle for their outstanding 2022 leadership and achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "This year's group of winners have shown that resilience and determination are 'must-haves' in today's economy."

This is the third time Stericycle has been honored by BIG. The first time was in 2020 when Stericycle was named an Enterprise Company of the Year for its efforts to safely and responsibly dispose of COVID-19 related medical waste. In 2021, the company was recognized with the Sustainability Product of the Year award for its MedDrop™ medication collection kiosks, which provide a convenient way for consumers to dispose of unneeded medication while also helping to reduce the impact of pharmaceuticals on the environment, when they are improperly disposed.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.

1 Antimicrobial properties are built in to inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungus that may affect the container. The antimicrobial properties do not protect users or others against bacteria, viruses, germs or other disease organisms. Containers should be thoroughly cleaned after each use.

