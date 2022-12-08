'Tis the Season for Red Robin's New OREO® Peppermint Crunch Milkshake

The Limited-Time Shake is Available Throughout the Holiday Season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What goes better with burgers than shakes? Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, best-known for their wide variety of craveable burgers, has been developing unique and delectable milkshakes throughout the year for guests to try alongside their main dishes. The brand's latest offering is the OREO® Peppermint Crunch Milkshake, blending creamy vanilla soft serve with milk, peppermint bits, and OREO crumbs, topped with whipped cream, OREO® cookies and peppermint. Available now at participating restaurants nationwide, this limited-time shake is the perfect treat to get guests into the holiday spirit.

"Our guests love milkshakes and have really enjoyed the new items we have been offering with limited-time, seasonal flavors," said Amy Woolen, Red Robin VP of Marketing. "Our recent Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Milkshake was our best-selling shake ever and we are excited to follow it up with the OREO® Peppermint Crunch Milkshake, which has been getting rave reviews from our guests." Since launching in late October, the OREO® shake has already proven itself to be a new fan favorite and Red Robin encourages guests to try it for themselves this holiday season.

If you have a sweet tooth and milkshakes aren't your thing, Red Robin has you covered this winter. The brand's dessert menu includes guest favorites like the Mountain High Mudd Pie (a mountain of chocolate and vanilla ice cream, layered with OREO® cookies, fudge, caramel and whipped cream) and the Cinnamon Sugar Doh! Rings® (cinnamon and sugar croissant donut rings served with caramel and fudge), in addition to more traditional cookie and cake offerings. Continuing the innovation trend, Red Robin also recently turned its signature Freckled Lemonade® into a cake, layering lemon cake with white-chocolate-flecked lemon mousse and topped with lemon curd and strawberry puree.

From the start of the meal to the very last sweet bite, Red Robin is committed to delivering their guests the YUMMM this holiday season. For more information about the latest menu offerings, please visit www.redrobin.com.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 510 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

