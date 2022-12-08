Trailblazing Allied Health Training Pioneer Recognized for Workplace Contributions

The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP) recognized as Top National Workplace; also receives the Federation of Houston Professional Women Diversity Award

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Health Care Professions ( CHCP ), a leader in allied health education that offers accredited stackable degree and certificate programs aligned to fast-growing healthcare fields, was named as a Top Workplaces USA and received the Top Workplaces Culture Excellence recognition for Leadership, Innovation, and Purpose & Values. CHCP was also awarded the 2022 Sheri L. Parrack Federation of Houston Professional Women (FHPW) Diversity Award .

The awards recognize CHCP for its commitment to promoting diversity within the workplace by cultivating a team representative of the learner community it champions – the CHCP team is represented by more than 60% Black and Hispanic faculty and staff – and by having a lasting impact on the community CHCP supports. The college's ICARE (Innovation, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence) values are focused on helping learners create a sense of belonging and inclusivity to help them visualize success, which starts by seeing representation of their own experience in their faculty and staff .

"Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging are at the forefront of all learner support and career services," said Irma Arguijo-Rivera, chief people officer at CHCP. "This starts with having a faculty and staff that understand the community and learner population we serve, including a team that has overcome the same challenges and barriers many of our students face. CHCP is proud to have a diverse team of staff that mirrors our student population and who support our learners in all aspects of life."

The honors come after CHCP recently participated in a study conducted by Rice University , which highlighted the college's outstanding impact on Hispanic learners' graduation and job placement rates through their programs built specifically for adult learners with busy lives.

"These awards are due to the dedication of our entire faculty and staff, and their devotion to help learners reach their career goals," said Eric Bing, chief executive officer of CHCP. "This is about helping all aspiring professionals, even those with complicated lives, overcome life's barriers and challenges to achieve success."

About CHCP

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 30 years. CHCP faculty have real-world on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP also offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute. For more information, visit www.chcp.edu .

