BackBox Supports Technology Services Partners with Customized Product Features

New functionality delivers faster time-to-value and more integrations for MSPs, MSSPs, and other TSPs

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox , the world's most trusted network automation company, today announced the general availability of new and enhanced features to their network and security device automation platform. These updates will deliver faster time-to-value and better integration for managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs). The release expands on BackBox's industry leading network backup, upgrade, and automation features that MSPs rely on to deliver managed network and firewall management to their customers.

BackBox Logo (PRNewswire)

"Technology Services Partners play a critical role in providing essential services to organizations with increasingly complex environments and security concerns," said Craig McDonald, Vice President of Product Management at BackBox. "This latest release offers several new features and updates specifically aimed at making the jobs of MSPs and MSSPs easier, by providing a continuously-improving network automation ecosystem that optimizes network security and performance while reducing risk by automating key tasks like network and security device backups and OS upgrades."

"BackBox is a robust, mature solution that supports all the major network security device vendors within the networks we manage, monitor, and support," said Kevin Jordan, Vice President of Managed Services for Edafio Technology Partners , a leading Arkansas provider of information technology, cloud services, and cybersecurity services. "It's freed up our engineers so they can focus on our customers and value-generating activities."

The latest update to the BackBox platform introduces a number of new features designed with the needs of Technology Services Partners at the forefront. This includes:

Improved license management gives MSPs and MSSPs more flexibility in terms of how they manage license usage based on the ever-evolving needs of their clients. Administrators are able to manage client licenses dynamically without contacting BackBox.

Namespace overlap allows users to manage overlapping and duplicate IP address spaces or identical device names across disparate client networks.

Okta Integration, LDAP, MFA, and SSO Support enables TSPs to leverage best in class IAM products and technologies, enhancing the security posture of these ecosystems while improving operator efficiency.

Improved platform UX offers refined settings that help to simplify and streamline platform usage, allowing for faster time-to-value and easier navigation.

"We knew BackBox was the right choice to make for our clients, our staff, and for the bottom line," said Kenny Kinley, Edafio President and CEO. "Edafio's client networks are always on, and in the past, we had engineers and technicians on the clock 24/7 to push out upgrades and patches and with BackBox, that process is completely automated," he said.

To learn more about the platform, visit www.backbox.com . In addition, BackBox is a sponsor and will be demonstrating the product (booth 502) at Palo Alto Ignite 2022 , taking place December 12-15 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Related:`

About BackBox

BackBox is the most trusted network automation platform focused on automating network security and operations at scale for enterprises and Technology Services Partners. We empower our customers to enhance the health, performance, and security of over 100,000 networks worldwide. We believe that network automation should be easy and attainable. To learn more about BackBox's network automation, security and management solutions, visit www.backbox.com/solutions .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BackBox