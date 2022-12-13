InventHelp Inventor Develops Supplemental Charging System for Electric Cars (SDB-1697)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to boost the charge of an electric vehicle while traveling on roads and highways," said an inventor, from Solana Beach, Calif., "so I invented MAGNECOMM. My design would offer an alternative to relying completely upon charges from a household electrical source or a public charging station."

The invention provides an effective supplemental charging system for electric cars by converting the kinetic energy of a moving vehicle into electricity. In doing so, it offers extended travel range. As a result, it increases efficiency and it reduces the need to recharge at home or stop at a public charging station. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use with no moving parts and no service requirements so it is ideal for governmental agencies involved in road and highway construction, repairs and maintenance, manufacturers of electric vehicles, owners of electric vehicles, etc.

