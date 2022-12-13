Leading Private Investment Platform Linqto Continues US Market Expansion with Strategic Influencer Initiative

Linqto partners with Renowned Real Estate Broker and TV Personality, Ryan Serhant

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto , a leading global private markets investment platform, is scaling its growth by embarking on a series of social media-based influencer video campaigns. The initiative highlights Linqto's latest expansion efforts, bringing awareness to direct private company investments. The partnerships, targeted at growing audiences looking for accessible digital investment products, will support brand awareness in the U.S. market.

Ryan Serhant, known for his starring roles on Million Dollar Listing and Sell it Like Serhant, is the first personality to introduce Linqto's offerings to his followers and like-minded audiences.

"Linqto is proud to take this next step in educating accredited investors on their options in obtaining high-performing private market assets," said Leo LaForce, Chief Financial Officer at Linqto. "These partnerships will raise awareness to the accessibility tech-enabled platforms bring to the private market, and we're excited to begin these efforts alongside Ryan."

"I am proud to partner with and kick off Linqto's series of educational campaigns," said Ryan Serhant. "Linqto offers a great opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios and serves as a tool to help people on their way to long-term wealth."

Linqto's zero-fee investment management platform allows accredited investors to invest in private equity and venture-backed companies with minimum investments beginning at $10,000. The educational and fun campaigns will serve as an introduction to the Linqto platform, educating audiences on the account creation process, platform features, and distinguishing incentives, such as accreditation support and the platform's loyalty program, "Linqto Bucks."

Globally, millions of accredited investors are qualified to invest directly in high-quality private companies. However, awareness of investing eligibility in this high-valuation asset class needs to be made more available. Linqto's intuitive and secure platform and high-grade institutional research make private investing simple, accessible, and affordable.

The first campaign is set to run from November through January, with upcoming influencer partners to be announced soon.

About Linqto

Linqto is a global leading financial technology investment platform allowing accredited investors to identify, evaluate, invest in, and make liquid investments in the world's leading unicorns and private companies. Accredited investors worldwide have trusted Linqto to make over US $170 million of investment transactions in 40+ innovative mid-to-late stage private companies and a diverse range of sectors, including fintech, artificial intelligence, healthtech, sustainable materials, and digital assets. With a rapidly growing community of more than 55,000 users in 110 countries, Linqto is a leader in democratizing access to private market investments. To learn more please visit: www.linqto.com .

