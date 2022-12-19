Defense Veteran Dave Walsh Joins Parry Labs as Vice President of Engineering

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry Labs, LLC welcomes Dave Walsh as the company's new Vice President of Engineering where he will lead creation and deployment of Research, Technology and Product strategies and manage engineering teams and capability development.

(PRNewsfoto/Parry Labs LLC) (PRNewswire)

Walsh is a proven strategic engineering leader and Army Aviation Subject Matter Expert with over a decade of experience in aircraft and ground system development, hardware and software integration, and next-generation research and development solutions.

Prior to joining Parry Labs, he was Director of Open Systems for Military Avionics and Helicopters at Collins Aerospace where he led organizational transformation to instantiate the company's Mosarc Product Line, a fully Modular Open System Approach (MOSA) compliant solution. Previously, he was UAS Chief Engineer at Leidos, and System Integration Lead for the MQ-1C Gray Eagle at General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.



"We are thrilled to have Dave's caliber of experience onboard the team," said Parry Labs Chief Operating Officer, Aydin Mohtashamian. "His complex engineering and design skills, operational testing and safety and standardization will add tremendous capability to our Stellar Relay family of systems and other product lines."

Walsh holds a master's degree in software engineering from Regis University, and bachelor's degree in Management Information Systems from Florida Atlantic University. He maintains multiple aircraft certifications and serves on the Board of Directors for a non-profit men's ministry in the Huntsville, Alabama area and is active in the community.

About Parry Labs, LLC

Parry Labs is a solutions provider to U.S. Department of Defense and commercial aerospace companies, designing and deploying advanced systems solutions ranging from mission computing and power systems to RF Solutions. Parry Labs is the creator of Stellar Relay hardware and software family of systems, which provides the digital backbone and connectivity for the M2DO environment to exist on any Air, Ground, or Sea platform. Parry Labs has offices in Maryland, Virginia, Alabama, and Texas. For more information about Parry Labs, visit: www.parrylabs.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/parrylabs/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parry Labs LLC