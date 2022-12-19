Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center Joins HOPCo in Partnership with Premier Orthopaedics

New Partnership Creates One of the Largest Integrated MSK Platforms in Pennsylvania and the US

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center, one of the largest and most recognized hand and upper extremity focused musculoskeletal (MSK) practices in the country, has announced that they have become part of HOPCo's Northeast-based musculoskeletal practice management platform and will partner with Premier Orthopaedics, one of the largest MSK practices in the region.

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the national leader in musculoskeletal practice and clinical outcomes management solutions and the country's largest orthopedic value-based care organization. This partnership will continue to develop unique clinically integrated partnerships with other leading musculoskeletal practices, physicians, health systems, and payors throughout Pennsylvania and the surrounding regions.

Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center has been providing patients with high-quality hand, wrist, arm, elbow and shoulder care for five decades across 15 locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It is also home to one of the country's most prestigious academic, clinical research and fellowship training programs dedicated to hand and upper extremity musculoskeletal care. The celebrated program and its expert surgeons have trained more than 200 clinical fellows.

Combined, Premier Orthopaedics and Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center will have over 50 locations and more than 265 musculoskeletal providers, making it one of the largest musculoskeletal platforms in the US. Both practices will now have access to the full extent of HOPCo's proprietary tools and analytics infrastructure proven to improve practice efficiencies and clinical quality outcomes for patients.

"We see this partnership as an opportunity to grow not just in size and efficiencies but also in our ability to continue to deliver excellent patient care across a larger platform," said Dr. Patrick Kane, CEO of Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center. "Our partnership with Premier Orthopaedics will allow us to provide more comprehensive care for our patients across the entire musculoskeletal spectrum. At the same time, joining HOPCo will allow us access to a larger infrastructure that will help accelerate our growth and lead further efforts in value-based care."

"Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center has a long-standing reputation of outstanding patient care as well as one of the most prestigious academic and fellowship training programs in the country," said Dr. Jeffery Malumed, President of Premier Orthopaedics. "Together, and in partnership with HOPCo, we can begin to transform the delivery of musculoskeletal care in our region."

Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center is the newest addition to HOPCo's growing national MSK market transformation platform. In the last 12 months, HOPCo has entered into multiple practice partnerships in Pennsylvania, Florida, Wisconsin, and Nevada, and additional partnerships in Michigan and Arizona. Additionally, HOPCo has partnered with health systems and physician practices in more than 30 states and continues to partner with payors across the US in advanced value-based care programs.

"As HOPCo continues to grow, we look to partner with practices that are leaders in their market and have a strong commitment to improving patient outcomes," said Dr. Wael Barsoum, President and Chief Transformation Officer for HOPCo. "Our goal is to help our partners grow and scale even further by leveraging our advanced infrastructure and analytics platforms to help continue high-quality clinical outcomes and facilitate the shift to value-based care."

About Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center

For nearly 50 years, the expert physicians of the Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center (PHSC) have provided advanced diagnostics, non-surgical treatment, leading-edge surgery and personalized therapy for injuries, diseases and disorders of the hand, wrist, arm, elbow and shoulder. Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center has 15 locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where innovative physicians offer comprehensive, state-of-the-art patient care. Visit www.hand2shouldercenter.com to learn more.

About Premier Orthopaedics

With over 35 locations in the Greater Philadelphia region, Premier Orthopaedics provides the full spectrum of orthopaedic services – including bone, muscle, joint and rheumatological care, physical therapy, MRI and urgent care. Patients trust our specialists for their experience, expertise and commitment to exceptional care. Visit www.premierortho.com to learn more.

About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo)

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the national leader of integrated musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, practice management and health system service line management. This includes comprehensive expertise across all MSK specialties, including orthopedics, spine, neurosurgery, hand, pain management, rehabilitation and neurology. HOPCo's integrated care, analytics, and facilities development and management platforms have proven to increase the quality of patient care while reliably reducing the total cost of care across the care continuum for practices, health systems and payors alike. HOPCo's affiliated payors, practices, and health systems successfully participate in highly efficient value-based contracting (bundled payments, chronic episodes of care initiatives, population health programs, and other advanced risk-based arrangements) utilizing HOPCo's proprietary platforms, IT solutions, integrated analytics, and evidence-based comprehensive care pathways. Visit www.hopco.com to learn more.

