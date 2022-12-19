RVshare Selected As a Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Award Winner

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare , the largest community for RV owners and renters, is announcing today its recent accolade as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Family Travel Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2023.

RVshare is the first online RV rental platform, offering the largest selection of trusted RV rentals in the country. Connecting RV owners with travelers looking to hit the open road, RVshare provides a range of high quality vehicle options, from cozy camper vans and family-friendly trailers with multiple bunk beds to drivable units perfect for a long road trip. Encapsulating the spirit of adventure and the spontaneous delight that awaits you on a road trip, RVshare opens up the possibilities of exploring the great outdoors for all travelers. Renters may choose to have their RV delivered and set up at their campground, like a mobile hotel room, or jump in the driver's seat themselves to map out their adventure.

"We have long admired Good Housekeeping's excellent travel tips and recommendations, particularly when it comes to families, as this demographic is a significant part of RVshare's customer base," said RVshare's CEO, Jon Gray. "We are honored to have been recognized by the publication in its first-ever Family Travel Awards. One of RVshare's main priorities is to make RV travel more accessible to families, allowing travelers of all ages to make the most of an RV vacation - without having to purchase an RV. Much of RVshare's success starts with our consumers. We always prioritize our travelers' sentiments and values, focusing on ever-evolving industry trends in an effort to remain a leader in the outdoor travel industry."

Interest in RVing has boomed since 2020, proving the travel category is here to stay. According to RVshare's 2023 Travel Trends Report , 99 percent of Americans are planning leisure travel in 2023, with 51 percent planning more than last year - and among them, 61 percent are planning on taking a road trip or vacation in an RV. Over 3 in 5 travelers (62%) are likely to consider renting an RV for a trip in the future, a 9-point increase over 2021. As a travel option, RVing offers travelers greater flexibility to change their schedule (59% agree), lower costs by avoiding fees for extra luggage (52% agree) and the ability to budget around predictable travel costs (47% agree). Families are one of the largest groups interested in RVing with over 4 in 5 parents (81%) reporting they're likely to consider renting an RV for a trip in the future. Even more, nearly 3 in 4 parents (71%) say they're much more likely to consider an RV trip if the RV is delivered to them at their destination and picked up after the trip as well, a popular amenity offered by RVshare.

The full list of Family Travel 2023 Awards is now live and can be found on www.goodhousekeeping.com/family-travel-awards-2023/ . For additional information about RVshare, visit rvshare.com .

About RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 3 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

