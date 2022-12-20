Ada leverages OpenAI to deliver AI-powered customer service

The large language models behind ChatGPT will be used to increase automated resolutions for customers

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada , the customer service automation company, today announced it is now leveraging technology from OpenAI, the AI research and deployment company responsible for the groundbreaking ChatGPT application.

Ada will deepen its use of OpenAI's technology to provide a significant boost to Ada's conversational AI platform. Over the past year, Ada has been employing LLMs to automate billions of customer interactions for hundreds of clients. In March, Ada introduced a new generative AI capability that reduced the time and effort needed to build, train and maintain a customer support chatbot by 10x compared to traditional enterprise automation solutions.

Ada is already using GPT-3 to automate the training of customer intents and the integration will be pushed further by automatically building answer flows and content from its customers' knowledge bases. Ada is also experimenting with generative AI to augment conversational insights provided to both bot builders and live agents. Before handing off a conversation to an agent, an LLM-powered bot could be asked to generate a summary of what the customer and the bot previously discussed, sharing valuable context with the human agent while saving the customer from having to repeat themselves.

With LLMs at their core, chatbots will be able to resolve more issues without the need for human intervention, including order returns and refunds, password resets, and other more personalized actions. Customer service applications built upon these models help businesses better understand their customers by rephrasing questions and augmenting the conversation with more context, allowing them to resolve their issues faster and more efficiently.

Ada will leverage OpenAI's technology and services to build solutions that can automatically resolve more complex interactions.

"The world changed with the launch of ChatGPT and the opportunity for enterprises can't be overstated," said Ada co-founder and CEO Mike Murchison. "We're going all in on using large language models to empower brands to deliver a customer experience that is far more contextual and intelligent. This approach fosters trust while enabling companies to automate more resolutions for their customers as effortlessly and efficiently as possible."

"We're excited to support Ada to imagine, design and power an AI-first approach to customer service," said Yaniv Markovski, head of Support at OpenAI. "With OpenAI, Ada will enable the world's best brands to provide a very differentiated support experience."

This afternoon, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, Murchison and Markovski will be joined by Yochai Konig, VP of Machine Learning at Ada, for a free webinar on the implications of generative AI for customer service and other business domains. To learn more and reserve your spot, visit https://get.ada.cx/chatgpt-webinar.

