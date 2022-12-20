Davidson Hospitality Group Selected To Operate Barnsley Resort

North Georgia's premiere independent luxury resort now under new management;

Davidson Resorts will oversee planned expansion and renovation

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hospitality Group, recently ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power, has been identified to manage Barnsley Resort in Adairsville, Georgia under its highly specialized operating vertical, Davidson Resorts. Situated one-hour northwest of Atlanta, the 3,000-acre resort features 140 rooms, including standalone cottages and suites; 16,000 square feet of indoor meeting space; a hunting reserve, a championship golf club, and a 10-acre lake. In collaboration with ownership, Davidson will oversee the planned expansion project, incorporating new amenities, room renovations and more.

"It is a privilege to welcome Barnsley Resort to our growing family," said Davidson Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer & President Thom Geshay. "Situated in our backyard and undeniably Georgia, Barnsley fosters a special place in our hearts based on personal, firsthand memories of outdoor adventure and Southern hospitality. We look forward to formalizing our stewardship of this world-class property by creating value for our partners and delivering authentic, rich experiences to our guests."

Set on 3,000 scenic acres in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Barnsley Resort offers an extraordinary array of amenities and services to surprise and delight guests of all ages and interests, including:

Three restaurants and bars, including a Beer Garden

Award-winning Jim Fazio -designed 18-hole championship golf course and Golf Performance Center

The Spa at Barnsley Resort

Outdoor recreation including horseback riding, axe throwing, archery and more

Beretta Shooting Grounds by High Adventure Company

10-acre lake for canoeing, kayaking, and fishing

Manor House Ruins & Gardens

Fitness Center

Three retail shops

Outdoor swimming pool (available seasonally)

This marks the third property that Davidson operates in the state of Georgia; joining Bellyard, Autograph Collection and Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter Center, both in Atlanta.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 85 existing hotels and resorts; more than 200 restaurants, bars and lounges; and more than 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. In 2022, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

