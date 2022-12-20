Creators can now easily and automatically add subtitles to any video creation with auto subtitle, a previously tedious process that often required advanced technical skills

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PearlMountain continues to add additional functionality to its highly popular FlexClip video editor. The newest innovation is its auto subtitle feature, enabling individuals to quickly add subtitles to any video, without the need for expensive editing equipment, specialized knowledge, or time-consuming effort.

Latest FlexClip release enables creators to automatically add subtitles to videos (PRNewswire)

"Our goal at FlexClip is to empower users to easily create engaging and impactful videos," said FlexClip CEO and founder, Lin Xiao. "The auto subtitle will revolutionize the way users add subtitles to their videos and we are excited to see how it will enhance their creations."

The newest FlexClip version uses advanced, natural language processing technology. The auto subtitle generator is able to recognize, transcribe audio and generate high-quality subtitles with 95 percent accuracy in over 140 languages. The user interface is easy to understand and simple to implement, allowing creators to quickly get their video content online to increase their visibility and expand their audience.

Another advantage of the auto subtitle generator is the ability to edit and customize any generated subtitle. Individuals can adjust the timing, font, size, and color of the subtitles to their own preference and visual style of any video. The ability to make corrections to the generated subtitles ensures that they're accurate and in sync with the video's audio.

The FlexClip auto subtitle generator is destined to revolutionize the way people create videos, now and in the future. It provides an easy and flexible tool for anyone that makes videos and wants to improve accessibility and engagement of their content, from social media influencers and content creators to businesses and educators. Even casual users will appreciate the ease with which they can create subtitles for the videos they share with the world.

About FlexClip

FlexClip is a browser-based video maker platform developed by PearlMountain Limited, providing one-stop video services that can help novice users and professionals make tutorials, video trailers, explainer videos, presentations and social media videos with ease. FlexClip is used and loved by millions of people around the globe. Connect with FlexClip on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PearlMountain Limited