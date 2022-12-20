Mediplex Property Group Opens Another ASC/ Medical Office Complex in Suburban Philadelphia

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediplex Property Group proudly announces the opening of Mediplex East Norriton, the latest addition to its rapidly expanding portfolio of healthcare focused real estate.

Anchored by East Norriton Surgical Center, a Class C ambulatory surgery center, the 17,200 square foot medical complex also houses SEPA Pain Management and Total Performance Physical Therapy. The newly constructed building is strategically located just 1 mile apart from 2 acute-care hospitals in East Norriton, a well-established suburban Philadelphia medical corridor.

According to SEPA principal Sanjay M. Shah, M.D., Mediplex's encouragement of physician tenant ownership factored significantly in their decision-making process: "Being a stakeholder gave us confidence that, besides possessing a high level of experience and expertise, the developer is aligned with and committed to the long-term interests of our practice. In planning, designing and budgeting for a 'ground-up' custom facility, our trusted and transparent relationship with Mediplex allowed us to fully envision a future-ready, patient-friendly and cost-effective facility that uniquely optimizes and reflects the way we practice medicine."

Mediplex East Norriton was designed by Linn Architects of Media, PA and built by Axis Construction Management of King of Prussia, PA. Financing was provided by WSFS Bank.

ABOUT MEDIPLEX PROPERTY GROUP

Mediplex Property Group is a relationship-based, assignment-driven real estate developer serving physician practices, regional health systems and national outpatient care providers. Since 2008, the firm has successfully delivered a wide range of turnkey and build-to-suit projects through ground-up construction or adaptive re-use. Acting as its clients' partner or preferred developer, Mediplex delivers real estate solutions that enhance the patient experience and benefit the provider through programmatic development, tenant co-investment and enhancing portfolio monetization.

For additional information about Mediplex's assignment-driven partnerships with healthcare providers, please call 267-513-1979 or visit the company's website at www.mediplexpropertygroup.com.

