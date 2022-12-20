RoboTire Continues to Expand by Deploying at Creamery Tire

RoboTire's Automated Tire Changing System to Serve Customers in Pennsylvania

DETROIT, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboTire, a Michigan-based robotics and automation startup that designs and deploys systems to change vehicles' tires, today announced a partnership with Creamery Tire, Inc., a locally owned and operated tire service center founded in Pennsylvania in 1988. Creamery Tire is deploying RoboTire's fourth-generation tire changing system at its location in a north Philadelphia suburb at 4123 Creamery Rd, Creamery, PA 19430.

The partnership between Creamery Tire, which offers customers a unique tire-buying experience, and RoboTire's state-of-the-art systems using robotics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence will aim to improve the overall tire changing experience for customers in Pennsylvania. RoboTire's systems can help reduce the current hour-long tire changing experience to less than 25 minutes, allowing shops to serve more cars in a safe and efficient environment.

Victor Darolfi, RoboTire Co-Founder and CEO, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Creamery Tire as we deploy our tire changing technology into more brick-and-mortar locations. We see a growing demand for safer and more efficient tire changing practices that benefit automotive shop owners and customers. RoboTire and Creamery Tire working together to integrate our robots with their expert staff will provide the best possible customer experience."

"RoboTire's systems are truly revolutionizing the way tires are changed, and we are excited to be one of the first shops in North America to offer this innovative service model to our customers," said Joseph Franklin, CEO of Creamery Tire, Inc. "We are dedicated to bringing the best technology and experience to our employees and customers alike in Pennsylvania."

RoboTire's first tire-changing system at Creamery Tire began serving customers on December 16, 2022. Creamery has signed on to install additional RoboTire systems at two other locations in Pennsylvania.

About RoboTire

RoboTire is a robotics and automation solution that is revolutionizing the way tires are changed. Founded by CEO Victor Darolfi in October 2018, RoboTire has designed a system that enables robots to change tires in a fraction of the time human operators can—reducing an hour-long experience to under 24 minutes. By bringing innovation to the traditional, RoboTire is transforming the way fleet operators, dealers, and independent service providers look at tire and wheel services. For more information about RoboTire, visit robotire.com.

About Creamery Tire, Inc.

Locally owned and operated, Creamery Tire Inc. has been providing tire sales, tire repair, and tire maintenance services to the Creamery, PA area for more than 35 years. As a professional tire dealer, Creamery Tire offers a complete line of competitively priced tires from the industry's best tire brands like Michelin, Goodyear, and Continental. We also offer tire repair and tire maintenance services for you and your vehicle. At Creamery Tire, we treat our customers like family, and our goal is to always exceed expectations.

