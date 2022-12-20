TransPerfect's GlobalLink Technology Certified for Coupa's Business Spend Management Platform

Translation Management Solution Now Available in the Coupa App Marketplace

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its GlobalLink translation management technology has been certified for integration into Coupa's Business Spend Management (BSM) platform.

Coupa is a cloud-based spend analysis platform that enables organizations to manage all of their transactions across procurement, payments, and supply chain in real time. The combination of Coupa's BSM platform and GlobalLink's centralized user interface provides a seamless, one-stop solution to facilitate the translation process for purchase orders, quoting, and purchase order creation.

As a certified CoupaLink solution, GlobalLink meets the requirements established by Coupa for security and functionality. The CoupaLink Partner Program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect to the Coupa platform and bring additional capabilities to its users. Customers benefit by discovering and connecting solutions to optimize their business spend and reduce business risk while decreasing the cost of third-party software integration.

GlobalLink for Coupa features include:

Seamless integration – schedule or use on-demand translation directly on the Coupa platform

On-demand analytics – get a dashboard view of translation spend and other KPIs

Vendor management – use internal or external translation resources

Flexible workflows – use machine translation, human translation, or both with automatic notifications when quotes are ready for review

Rapid ROI – reduce IT involvement and eliminate project management overhead

"In today's rapidly evolving market, a punch-out integration enables real-time pricing updates and provides custom configurations with a user-friendly interface," said Roger Goulart, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Alliances at Coupa. "We're proud to have GlobalLink on the Coupa App Marketplace to give our customers a seamless experience when requesting purchase orders for their translation submissions."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Connecting GlobalLink to the Coupa BSM platform gives users a streamlined language experience. We are proud to be a trusted CoupaLink technology partner and look forward to helping organizations simplify transactions in any language."

For more information on GlobalLink and how it can consolidate order fulfillment and language service requests with an integrated punch-out system, visit the Coupa App Marketplace at marketplace.coupa.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

